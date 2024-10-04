Inter Miami CF Visits Toronto FC in Final 2024 Regular Season Road Match

October 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (20W-4L-8D, 68 points) is set to close out the week playing its first match after clinching the Supporters' Shield crown, with the team heading north to Canada to visit Toronto FC (11W-18L-4D, 37 points) this Saturday, Oct. 5. Kick off at BMO Field is slated for 4 p.m. ET.

Inter Miami visits Toronto following a historic win on the road over the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night to win a historic first Supporters' Shield title for the Club. The team clinched the best overall 2024 MLS regular season with the 2-3 win over the Columbus Crew; a brace from captain and Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match Lionel Messi, a goal from striker Luis Suárez, and a penalty save by Drake Callender secured the historic result for the team. The trophy secures the top seed in the Eastern Conference and home-field advantage throughout the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs for Inter Miami.

MLS Player of the Matchday and Team of the Matchday Honors

Club captain Messi was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 36 of the 2024 MLS season after his stellar showing in Columbus. Messi became the fifth player in MLS history to win the award at least five times in the same season, joining Carlos Vela (six in 2019), Thierry Henry (five in 2012), Jason Kreis (six in 1999), and Cobi Jones (five in 1998).

Additionally, head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino and Messi were named to the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 36 of the 2024 regular season. The tactician and star attacker earned their third and 11th TOTM selections, respectively, this season.

Points Record in Sight

The current record for points in a single season was set by the New England Revolution in 2021 (73 points). With two fixtures remaining and six points in play, Inter Miami (68 points) has the opportunity to set a new record closing out the regular season with two wins.

Inter Miami in 2024 MLS Regular Season

Inter Miami will visit Toronto having clinched the Supporters' Shield with 68 points (seven points ahead of the team in second place) and two matches remaining. Additionally, the team leads the league in goals with a total of 71 (six more than the next team).

Suárez leads the team in goals with 18 and is third place amongst the league's top scorers this regular season, while Messi has tallied 17 goals and is tied for fourth in the top scorers table. Messi also leads the team in assists with 15 and is tied for third place amongst the top assist providers this MLS campaign.

Player Records and Milestones

Forward Campana and Messi are the two active leading scorers in Club history. Campana has 31 goals across all competitions (27 in MLS) and is the leading scorer in Club history, while Messi follows with 30 (18 in MLS). Messi (17 in MLS), meanwhile, is the top assist provider in Club history with 22 across all competitions, followed by versatile attacker Robert Taylor (14 in MLS) with 21 across all competitions.

Callender and Taylor are the players with most appearances for Inter Miami with 111 and 106 across all competitions respectively. In terms of MLS appearances, In terms of MLS appearances, Callender leads with 89 (one in playoffs), while Taylor follows in second place with 86 (one in playoffs). Additiionally, Campana is the third player with most games for Inter Miami with 96 across all compeitions and is nearing the 100 appearance milestone.

Previously Against Toronto FC

Inter Miami and Toronto will meet for the third time this year and second time this regular season in what will be the 11th matchup between the sides in Club history. The team leads the all-time series, having recorded eight wins and two losses in the previous encounters.

Last time out, Inter Miami won 4-3 in a thrilling Leagues Cup Round of 32 matchup at Chase Stadium on Aug. 8.

Scouting Toronto FC

Toronto FC will host Inter Miami after falling 1-4 on the road against the NYRB on Wednesay. Overall, the Canadian-based side has registered 11 wins, 18 losses and four draws for a total 37 points this regular season and sits ninth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Forwards Federico Bernardeschi and Deandre Kerr lead the team in goals this regular season with five, while midfielder Jonathan Osorio is the top assist provider with six.

