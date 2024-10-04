Dany Rosero Undergoes Successful Ankle Procedure

October 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City announced today that defender Dany Rosero has undergone a successful arthroscopic procedure on his right ankle. The procedure was performed under the care of orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kirk McCullough at the Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute.

Rosero is expected to make a full recovery in eight to 10 weeks and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season.

Rosero has scored four goals in 28 matches across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, including two goals in Sporting's run to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final. He bagged a dramatic extra-time match-winner in a 2-1 quarterfinal victory over FC Dallas on July 10 and scored again in a 2-0 semifinal win over Indy Eleven on Aug. 27 at Children's Mercy Park.

Rosero has logged 61 appearances for Sporting since joining the club in early 2023. The center back has scored seven goals in a Kansas City uniform, six of which have been headers off set pieces.

Sporting Kansas City will host Los Angeles FC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Children's Mercy Park in the club's final home match of the season. Tickets for the Fan Appreciation Night matchup are available at SeatGeek with live coverage on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV, ESPN Kansas City 94.5 FM and 1510 AM, and La Grande 1340 AM.

