Five Inter Miami CF Players to Represent Their Countries in the Upcoming FIFA Window

October 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Ahead of the next FIFA window, five Inter Miami CF players have been called up to represent their national teams during the October international break. The players will participate in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, the CONCACAF Nations League, the UEFA Nations League, and international friendlies.

Take a look at the players called to action and their upcoming matches on the world stage from October 7 to 15:

Lionel Messi - Argentina

Inter Miami's captain is set to return to represent La Albiceleste after his injury during the 2024 Copa América final, where he helped the team clinch the title to become the most decorated player in the history of the sport.

Lionel Messi will lead Argentina in their CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, where they will face Venezuela in Maturín on Thursday, October 10 at 5 p.m. ET, and Bolivia in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, October 15 at 8 p.m. ET. He currently holds the goal-scoring record in the South American qualifiers, with 31 goals in 65 matches, and will aim to extend this historic mark in the upcoming international window.

Diego Gómez - Paraguay

Diego Gómez will be available for La Albirroja after being a catalyst in the previous round of qualifiers with his country. The midfielder scored a stunning goal against Brazil, giving Paraguay their first home victory and handing the Canarinha their first regular-time defeat since coach Dorival Júnior took charge of the Brazilian national team. Gómez continues to accumulate strong performances at the international level and will once again be considered to represent Paraguay in this upcoming FIFA date.

Paraguay and Gómez are set to face Leonardo Campana's Ecuador in Quito on Thursday, October 10 at 5 p.m. ET, and Venezuela in Asunción on Tuesday, October 15 at 7 p.m. ET in their CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers during the window.

Leonardo Campana - Ecuador

Campana, thanks to his recent accolades, such as becoming the club's all-time top scorer with 31 goals, has been called up again to represent his country. The forward will have the opportunity to add onto his 15 caps with the Ecuadorian senior team and will be available to coach Félix Sánchez Bas to face teammate Gómez and Paraguay on Thursday, October 10 at 5 p.m. ET in Quito, and Uruguay in Montevideo on Tuesday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET in CONMEBOL qualifiers.

David Ruiz - Honduras

Academy product David Ruiz and Honduras will play two road games, facing French Guiana in Cayenne on Thursday, October 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET, and Jamaica in Kingston on Monday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET in more CONCACAF Nations League action.

Ruiz scored a goal in each of Honduras' first two matches in the previous round of CONCACAF Nations League matches last month. The midfielder has a streak of three goals scored in his last three games played for los Catrachos.

Benjamin Cremaschi - U-20 USMYNT

Benjamin Cremaschi was summoned by the U-20 USMYNT for the team's upcoming international camp and friendlies in Santiago, Chile. The homegrown midfielder and the U.S. Under-20 Men's Youth National Team will visit FIFA U-20 World Cup host Chile for friendly matches on Oct. 12 and 15 during a training camp from Oct. 7-15. Both matches will be played at Complejo Deportivo Quilin, Chile's national training center.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.