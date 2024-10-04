Brad Guzan Named Inaugural Media Ambassador, Presented by Gallagher
October 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced Brad Guzan was named the club's inaugural Media Ambassador, presented by Gallagher. The award, exclusively voted on by local media, recognizes a First Team Atlanta United player who best displays values of professionalism, respect and integrity through their interactions with the media.
Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services company, provided Guzan with $5,000 to direct to a local charitable organization. The club matched the contribution, raising the total donation to $10,000. Guzan chose Bert's Big Adventure, a nonprofit organization that provides a magical, all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World® for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families.
Guzan will also be recognized prior to the team's final home match of the regular season tomorrow, Oct. 5 against New York Red Bulls (7:30 p.m., MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).
