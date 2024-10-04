Rapids Set for Final Home Match of Regular Season against Seattle Sounders FC in Crucial Western Conference Clash

The Colorado Rapids (15-12-5, 50 pts.) are set to host Seattle Sounders FC (15-9-8, 53 pts.) this Saturday, October 5. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT.

In what will be the penultimate MLS regular season match in 2024 for both sides, Saturday's result will play a major role in how the Western Conference playoff picture will shake out. With the Sounders currently sitting at third and the Rapids at sixth, a positive result on either side will likely shift the seeding as the league heads into Decision Day on October 19th.

Heading into Saturday, the Rapids will be looking to avenge their most recent result at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. The club fell at home to the Western Conference leading LA Galaxy, 3-1, this past Wednesday night. Connor Ronan scored the lone goal for Colorado as the club saw their 13-match unbeaten streak at DSGP end. Despite the loss, the Rapids are still in prime position to move up in the conference standings, with only three points separating these two clubs at third and sixth.

The Sounders will enter Saturday's match on a high, having defeated Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 3-0, in their most recent contest. Giorgi Minoungo, Albert Rusnak, and Paul Rothrock all appeared on the scoresheet as the club continued their impressive form as of late. Seattle is unbeaten in their last five MLS matches, with a record of 4-0-1 and a +10 goal differential in that span.

While the Rapids dropped their most recent match at home, DSGP has proven to be a fortress for the club as it boasts one of the best home records in MLS this season. Colorado's 10 wins at home in 2024 is good for the second most in the conference, only behind the Galaxy with 12. Previous to Wednesday, the Rapids had not recorded a loss at DSGP across all competitions in 13 consecutive matches.

Saturday's match will mark the second time that these two have faced off this season, with the first coming all the way back in March at Lumen Field. The club's played to a 1-1 draw, with Kévin Cabral netting the lone goal for the Rapids in a tough matchup to start the season.

With the match being the final regular season home game at DSGP this season, the club will be celebrating its supporters for Fan Appreciation night. There will be festivities throughout the entire night to honor Rapids fans, more information on the night can be found here.

