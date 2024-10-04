Houston Dynamo FC Close Three-Match Week at St. Louis CITY SC

October 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC wrap up a two-match week at St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, Oct. 5, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Houston's penultimate match of the regular season will stream on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Houston clinched their place in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs last weekend, marking the first time Houston has qualified for the postseason in consecutive years since 2013, while the Dynamo continue to push for a top four homefield advantage spot in the Western Conference

Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium for a Decision Day matchup versus LA Galaxy on Saturday, Oct. 19 when the Club will host Fan Appreciate Night.

WHO: Houston Dynamo FC at St. Louis CITY SC

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 5 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Eric Krakauer and Calen Carr

Spanish: Sergio Ruiz and Walter Roque

RADIO: Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.