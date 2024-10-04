Houston Dynamo FC Close Three-Match Week at St. Louis CITY SC
October 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC wrap up a two-match week at St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, Oct. 5, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Houston's penultimate match of the regular season will stream on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Houston clinched their place in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs last weekend, marking the first time Houston has qualified for the postseason in consecutive years since 2013, while the Dynamo continue to push for a top four homefield advantage spot in the Western Conference
Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium for a Decision Day matchup versus LA Galaxy on Saturday, Oct. 19 when the Club will host Fan Appreciate Night.
WHO: Houston Dynamo FC at St. Louis CITY SC
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 5 - 7:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Eric Krakauer and Calen Carr
Spanish: Sergio Ruiz and Walter Roque
RADIO: Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 4, 2024
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls - Atlanta United FC
- Rapids Set for Final Home Match of Regular Season against Seattle Sounders FC in Crucial Western Conference Clash - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Host Orlando City SC in Final Home Match of the Regular Season - FC Cincinnati
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Suspend Christopher McVey for One Match - D.C. United
- Revolution Host D.C. United on Noche Latina Y Hispana - New England Revolution
- Brad Guzan Named Inaugural Media Ambassador, Presented by Gallagher - Atlanta United FC
- CF Montréal Continues Its Playoff Race Saturday against Charlotte FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Sporting KC Hosts LAFC in Home Finale on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- FC Dallas' Nolan Norris Called into U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team Training Camp - FC Dallas
- FC Cincinnati Camps Prepare for Fall and Winter Season After Summer Successes - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Heads to San Jose Saturday in Search of Full Three Points - Real Salt Lake
- Houston Dynamo FC Close Three-Match Week at St. Louis CITY SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Midfielder Eric Klein Named 2023-24 UnitedHealthcare Revolution Academy Player of the Year - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Clinch 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Berth - LA Galaxy
- GEODIS Preview: Nashville SC Travels to NYCFC - Nashville SC
- Etihad Player of the Month: Martínez Secures September Award - New York City FC
- Keys to the Match: Keep Going - New York City FC
- Georgia Defeats USA on Penalties to Win the NYC Consulate Cup - New York City FC
- ESPN West Palm's Deportes Radio 760AM Becomes the Official Spanish-Language Radio Partner of Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Close Three-Match Week at St. Louis CITY SC
- Coco Carrasquilla and Erik Sviatchenko Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat New England Revolution 2-1 at Shell Energy Stadium
- Houston Dynamo FC Host New England Revolution in Midweek Cross-Conference Clash
- Houston Dynamo FC Clinch Playoff Berth Despite 1-0 Road Loss to Seattle Sounders FC