Midfielder Eric Klein Named 2023-24 UnitedHealthcare Revolution Academy Player of the Year

October 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Midfielder Eric Klein has been named the New England Revolution's UnitedHealthcare Revolution Academy Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season. The native of Manheim, Penn., who recently signed his first professional contract with New England's MLS NEXT Pro side, Revolution II, is the 10th different recipient of the award, selected annually by the Revolution Technical Staff to the most outstanding amateur player in the club's Pro Player Pathway during the previous season.

"Eric has taken major strides in his development since joining our residency program and pro pathway two years ago. He has worked diligently to earn his place in the Revolution II squad this season, where he has excelled at the professional level, earning his place on the roster next season," Revolution Technical Director Remi Roy said. "Eric is deserving of this honor for the great strides he has taken in the last year, and we look forward to aiding Eric's continued progression as he further establishes himself with the second team in 2025."

Klein, 17, recently became the 13th Revolution Academy graduate to sign a professional contract with Revolution II, inking his contract on September 18. The versatile defensive midfielder, who also has experience playing in the backline, has tallied one goal and three assists across 25 MLS NEXT Pro appearances in 2024, with one game left to play this Sunday, October 5. Klein made his professional debut as an amateur player on July 12, 2023 vs. Crown Legacy FC.

Klein leads the second team in minutes played (2,041) this season, and is tied for the team lead with 22 starts entering the final week of the campaign. In addition, Klein recorded one goal and two assists with the Revolution Academy's Under-19 team during the 2023-24 MLS NEXT season.

"I am honored to be named the New England Revolution's Academy Player of the Year. It's an amazing academy and I'm so grateful to have been a part of it," Klein said. "I couldn't have done it without the support of my former coaches Rob Becerra and Brad Knighton. I would also like to thank my teammates over the years who have made this place feel like home. I am very appreciative of this award, so thank you to everyone involved."

The UnitedHealthcare Revolution Academy Player of the Year Award is given annually to the most outstanding amateur player in the Revolution's pro pathway during the previous Academy season and concluding Revolution II season. Previous winners of the UnitedHealthcare Academy Player of the Year Award include current Homegrown Players Noel Buck (2021) and Jack Panayotou (2022) of Arlington and Cambridge, Mass., respectively. Last year's honoree was forward Olger Escobar of Malden, Mass., who has recorded 28 career MLS NEXT Pro appearances over the last two seasons. Escobar has earned four caps with the Guatemala Men's National Team in 2024.

Klein will be presented with the UnitedHealthcare Revolution Academy Player of the Year Award on the Gillette Stadium field prior to the first team's MLS regular season home finale this Saturday, October 5 vs. D.C. United. Also on Saturday, the club will announce the 2024 Revolution Team MVP, decided by a fan vote, and the club's 2024 Humanitarian of the Year. After the conclusion of the regular season, the Revolution will announce the team's Players' Player of the Year Award, selected by a vote of first team players, and the Defender of the Year, as selected by the local media. The Revolution's Golden Boot race, currently led by Giacomo Vrioni (nine goals), will be decided on Decision Day (Oct. 19 at Inter Miami CF).

Klein and Revolution II will wrap up the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season on Sunday, October 6 with a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff at Mark A. Ouellette Stadium in Hooksett, N.H. against Columbus Crew 2. Watch the match on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

The Revolution first team kicks off the final home match of the MLS regular season on Saturday, October 5 vs. D.C. United. Watch the 7:30 p.m. ET match on MLS Season Pass, or listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and 1260 AM Nossa Radio in Portuguese.

The 2024-25 MLS NEXT season is now underway, with five Revolution Academy teams in action across the U-18, U-16, U-15, U-14, and U-13 age divisions. Click here for complete information on MLS NEXT, Major League Soccer's nationwide elite player development platform, or visit Revolutionsoccer.net to learn more.

