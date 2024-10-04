FC Cincinnati Camps Prepare for Fall and Winter Season After Summer Successes

FC Cincinnati youth camps are set for another successful season after the summer 2024 slate reached new heights. Selling out all 19 camps this summer across 15 locations in the greater Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio areas, the fall and winter slate of camps is set to provide even more fun opportunities for FC Cincinnati fans and youth to connect with the club.

"We are very grateful for another successful year of summer camps with The Orange and Blue," Corben Bone, FC Cincinnati Director of Soccer in the Community said. "It was great to see so many returning, and new faces! FC Cincinnati has always been fueled by the growing community of passionate fans and caring families - the camps are a great opportunity to celebrate that!"

"We always look forward to being on the soccer field with our community and igniting the passion around this city."

This summer over 1600 participants came through the FC Cincinnati camps, hosting at locations like Voice of America Park, Otto Armleder Park, Spooky Nook, William C. Schott Field and the Wyoming Recreational Center. FC Cincinnati also hosted its first camp at TQL Stadium this season where campers were able to partake in an on-field experience playing with former FCC players, tour the locker room and take a photo with the Supporters' Shield.

Not only did the camps serve the community, one player from the summer camps was identified by the FC Cincinnati Academy and has joined the U13 team. Identified at the Elite Player Camp this summer, Lucas Nakwa from local organization Cincy Elite was identified by Coach Adrian Parish and invited to join the club's U13 side after two camps and a week long trial.

"The Elite Player Camp is another avenue for young players to get exposure and experience as a pathway to the FC Cincinnati Academy," Parish said. "With Lucas now part of the academy we're excited about several other potential campers with the opportunity to join our Discovery Program in the future."

This Fall and Winter FC Cincinnati will be hosting camps in November to December, with one dedicated to Futsal.

_

FC Cincinnati Youth Soccer Camps and Programs are led by former FC Cincinnati players and youth soccer staff. We provide an in-depth focus on teaching the fundamentals of soccer through a combination of fun activities, healthy competition, and engaged coaching. To sign up for an FC Cincinnati camp, click here.

FC Cincinnati Fall/Winter Camps

Fall camp - Milford HS (Charity Lucas field) Nov 23 & 24 9-12pm

Fall camp - Spooky Nook Nov 23 & 24 9-12pm

Winter camp - TOCA December 21 9-3pm

Winter camp - Spooky Nook (futsal camp) Dec 21 & 22 9-12pm

