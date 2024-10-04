Feed the Attack: Ingredients of the Match
Playoffs secured. Next step, lock in a spot in Round 1 of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and avoid a Wild Card match. Charlotte FC will look to do just that on Saturday as they face a CF Montreal side still in the hunt for playoffs as well.
Here are the three ingredients of the match:
Feed the Attack
Wednesday's win was the first time all three current designated players scored in the same match. The combination play and aggressiveness we saw from Swiderski, Biel and Abada will be needed again if Charlotte are to secure seventh or higher position in the postseason.
Seven chances created between the three players and 3.07 expected goals (xG) for Charlotte FC in the 4-3 win. The offensize explosion fans had been waiting for has arrived. That's back to back home matches with four goals, something that hasn't been done in CLTFC history.
If Charlotte FC are to find success again on Saturday against a stingy Montreal defense, feeding the front three early and often is going to be key.
"Going into the Montreal game, we know what they're capable of but the most important thing for me is that we know what we're capable." - Dean Smith
Thank You Fans
All season long the fans at home have created an unreal atmosphere. The Fortress has earned it's name. Charlotte FC sit third in the Eastern Conference in points at home, something both the team and supporters should be proud of. Now, one last regular season match at home before Charlotte gets to make their home debut in MLS Cup Playoffs.
So, the players can thank their fans one more time, by going out and giving it everything they can to ensure their spot in Round 1. Dean Smith will have the boys ready, "we can go for everything tomorrow and throw everything at it and try to get the win and get that fourth place".
Win
It's back. Why change?
"Good teams go on good runs. When good teams go on good runs, they win things."
Charlotte FC are on a good run, officially. Dean Smith has the boys clicking with sights set still on a top four finish in the Eastern Confrence standings. There is only one way to get there and we don't need to overcomplicate it: Win.
