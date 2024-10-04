GEODIS Preview: Nashville SC Travels to NYCFC
October 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
Nashville SC @ NYCFC
2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 35
Sunday, Oct. 6 | 3:00 p.m. CT
Yankee Stadium | New York City, NY
Broadcast Details
Apple TV | MLS Season Pass
Radio | 104.5 The Zone
Match Page | Match Stream
Key Storylines
1. Hany Mukhtar Free Kick Magic - Hany Mukhtar scored a stunning free kick against D.C. United at GEODIS Park on Wednesday night, taking his total goal contributions to seven goals and 10 assists on the season. His performance earned him a spot on the Team of the Matchday bench.
2. Matchup History - The Boys in Gold last took on NYCFC on June 22 earlier this season at GEODIS Park. A goal from Tyler Boyd in the 23rd minute secured the three points.
Opposition Player to Watch
Alonso Martinez leads NYCFC with 15 goals this season. With three assists to his name, he leads the New York club with 18 goal contributions this season.
