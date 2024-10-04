GEODIS Preview: Nashville SC Travels to NYCFC

October 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







Nashville SC @ NYCFC

2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 35

Sunday, Oct. 6 | 3:00 p.m. CT

Yankee Stadium | New York City, NY

Broadcast Details

Apple TV | MLS Season Pass

Radio | 104.5 The Zone

 Match Page  |  Match Stream

Key Storylines

1. Hany Mukhtar Free Kick Magic - Hany Mukhtar scored a stunning free kick against D.C. United at GEODIS Park on Wednesday night, taking his total goal contributions to seven goals and 10 assists on the season. His performance earned him a spot on the Team of the Matchday bench.

2. Matchup History - The Boys in Gold last took on NYCFC on June 22 earlier this season at GEODIS Park. A goal from Tyler Boyd in the 23rd minute secured the three points.

Opposition Player to Watch

Alonso Martinez leads NYCFC with 15 goals this season. With three assists to his name, he leads the New York club with 18 goal contributions this season.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.