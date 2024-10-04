LA Galaxy Clinch 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Berth
October 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - Today, Concacaf announced that the LA Galaxy qualified for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, scheduled to be played between February and June 2025. This will be the club's 11th appearance and first since the 2015-16 edition. The club's best finish came in 2000, as champions of the Champions Cup.
LA Galaxy qualified for Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup by securing a spot among the two next-best clubs in the MLS Supporters' Shield standings. The LA Galaxy can still secure a bye to the Round of 16 by winning the 2024 MLS Cup.
In addition to crowing the Confederation's club champion, the 60th edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup is the sole path through which clubs in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean can qualify for the expanded 32-club FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
As of today, 17 clubs have qualified for the 60th edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup, including the LA Galaxy.
Competition Format
Next year's Concacaf Champions Cup will continue to be played in a five-round direct elimination knockout stage format. The first four rounds-Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, and Semifinals-all include home and away play, while the Final is played as a single-leg match. Of the 27 participating clubs, 22 will begin play in Round One, and five will receive a bye to the Round of 16.
Qualified Teams
For more information on the Concacaf Champions Cup, visit www.concacaf.com/champions-cup.
