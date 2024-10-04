Keys to the Match: Keep Going

October 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC host Nashville SC on Sunday afternoon at Red Bull Arena.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford...

Keep Going

City have had a huge week on the field with back-to-back wins against two tricky opponents.

Their intensity and consistency helped propel them ahead of the Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati to set up a big finish to the regular season with two games to go.

There is still a chance the Boys in Blue can overtake Orlando City SC in the table, and for that reason alone Nick Cushing's side will be looking to carry the momentum gained across the last seven days into Sunday's game.

To a man, the players are determined to enter the postseason in the best form possible, and the more wins they can rack up before the playoffs begin the better. City are enjoying that winning feeling, and with another determined, attack-minded performance, they can stretch their winning run to three games against Nashville.

Heartbreak

Nashville SC suffered a devastating defeat midweek when two late goals from D.C. United helped the Black and Red record a 4-3 victory in Music City.

That leaves B.J. Callahan's side on the edge of the playoff picture as it stands. Nashville will need back-to-back wins in their final two outings along with results elsewhere going their way if they are to stand any chance of climbing above the line.

In short, that means Nick Cushing and his players should expect to face a team not short of motivation when they travel east. Those circumstances make the start of the game hard to predict. It could promote a cagey start with Nashville eager to feel their way into the game against a side in City that have scored goals early on in their last two outings. It could also cause the opposite effect, with Nashville's last victory on the road achieved thanks to a fast start and a goal in the fifth minute.

Either way, Sunday promises to be a big moment in Nashville's season and City must apply the same diligence and intensity that has seen them claim back-to-back wins in the last seven days.

Form Guide

Nashville's form had taken an upswing in recent weeks before defeats in their last two games.

A draw at home to FC Cincinnati arrived after big victories at home to Chicago Fire FC and on the road in Atlanta. That victory over the Five Stripes represents one of the three road wins the team has recorded this season.

Nashville have been scoreless in three of their last five road games, conceding nine goals during that run. Their win in Atlanta came thanks to goals from Alex Muyl and Hany Muhktar, with Sam Surridge the team's leading goalscorer this season with 11 goals in MLS.

The former Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest striker must be monitored closely alongside Muhktar, with the pair a formidable attacking combination when given time and space to link up.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.