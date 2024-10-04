Georgia Defeats USA on Penalties to Win the NYC Consulate Cup

October 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Marking the same week as the United Nations General Assembly, 15 nations and a team representing City in the Community competed in the annual Consulate Cup soccer tournament in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Now in its third year, the tournament unites the international diplomatic community in New York City, with all proceeds from the tournament supporting initiatives to make soccer more accessible to youth in New York City.

After several hours of competitive and engaging action on the field, Georgia were crowned champions after beating USA in a thrilling final, which went to a penalty shootout. Those two teams had earlier beaten Switzerland and Mexico respectively in the semi-finals.

During the tournament's opening ceremony, a handful of leaders who are pivotal in making the Consulate Cup happen spoke of the importance of using the world's sport to bring together the global diplomatic community.

"The energy is contagious and everyone is eager to win but we're here to have fun and it's all about the community connection, supporting those that need it the most," said UAE Consul General in New York Amna Almheiri. "It's also wonderful to see so many teams joining the Consulate Cup for the first time."

"The Consulate Cup is an event that brings together the best of New York's diverse and vibrant international community," said Jasmine Ray, the Director of the New York City Mayor's Office of Sports, Wellness & Recreation. "This tournament is a celebration of not only soccer, but the friendships and partnerships across borders and cultures."

"As we kick off this tournament, let us remember that the connection is a reflection of our shared values," said African Advisory Council committee member Ambroise Ngande. "This competition unites us and strengthens the bond that connects us."

"The Consulate Cup is helping bring the world's largest diplomatic community together. All the funds raised from the Consulate Cup go towards a youth tournament spearheaded by City in the Community, which connects children from over 30 neighborhoods across New York City through soccer," said the Executive Director of New York City FC's City in the Community Foundation Paul Jeffries. "We're looking to push the values of teamwork through a sport which is a true team game. And we're looking to instill those values for all children in New York City."

The NYC Consulate Cup is a celebration of our region's passion for soccer and a vital step in growing the game in New York and New Jersey," said Lauren LaRusso and Bruce Revman, Co-Host City Managers of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ NYNJ Host Committee. "Today's event highlights the values of diversity, equality, access and inclusion that define our region. The Consulate Cup sets the stage for the international unity and excitement we anticipate when the FIFA World Cup™ comes to NYNJ in 2026."

This year's Consulate Cup took place less than a mile away from where New York City FC will build their new stadium in Willets Point, Queens.

In addition to the finalists and semi-finalists, the other teams that competed in the Consulate Cup were: Italy, Sweden, UAE, Ecuador, Argentina, South Africa, Malaysia, Nigeria, Guatemala, Cameroon, the United Kingdom and a guest team from City in the Community.

All of the registration fees from the tournament are going towards *City in the Community*, the charity foundation supported by NYCFC, which delivers soccer programs to local youth throughout New York City's five boroughs.

A special thanks from New York City FC to the other members of the organizing committee who made the tournament possible, including the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates in New York, the African Advisory Council of the Bronx, the Consulate General of Switzerland in New York the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City, and the Consulate General of Mexico in New York. We're also incredibly thankful for Chito Gvrito, a Georgian restaurant in New York that kindly catered the event.

