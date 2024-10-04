Minnesota United FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC Preview
October 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United concludes its two-game road trip and plays its final 2024 regular-season away match at Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday night.
MNUFC on Wednesday faced Real Salt Lake in Utah for a crucial mid-week, Western Conference showdown, ultimately earning a point in a hard-fought 0-0 draw. Dayne St. Clair made four saves en route to earning his sixth regular-season shut out of 2024. Late dramatics saw both teams come close to scoring a game winner, but the draw was the result of an even-keeled matchup.
Vancouver comes into Saturday's game after receiving a 3-0 thumping loss to Seattle Sounders FC on the mid-week. Additionally, Whitecaps FC have only won once in their past five regular-season matches heading into this weekend. Of note, the 'Caps captured the 2024 Canadian Championship over Toronto FC at the end of September.
Minnesota United on Wednesday night notably clinched a berth into the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs by virtue of FC Dallas losing to San Jose Earthquakes. The Loons have now made the postseason in five of their last six seasons, and now are in a close race to finish above the Wild Card round match alongside the likes of Vancouver, Portland and Colorado, making this final away match of the regular season still vital for both squads.
POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Teemu Pukki - Thigh (Out)
Zarek Valentin - Lower Leg (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
DJ Taylor - Thigh (Questionable)
MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC
BC Place | Vancouver, British Columbia
10.05.2024 | MLS Regular Season | Match 33
6:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2024 MLS Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 13-12-7 (46 pts. | 7-6-3 on the road)
VAN: 13-10-8 (47 pts. | 6-5-4 at home)
