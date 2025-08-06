Minnesota United vs. Atlético De San Luis: Leagues Cup: Full Match Highlights
August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC YouTube Video
Check out the Minnesota United FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 6, 2025
- Atlanta United Wins 4-1 vs. Atlas FC - Atlanta United FC
- Inter Miami CF Clinches Leagues Cup Quarterfinals Berth with Win over Pumas UNAM - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Advances; Secure Your Seat for the 2025 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Conclude Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Campaign by Hosting LIGA MX Side Club Santos Laguna Thursday, August 7 - LA Galaxy
- Charlotte FC at New York City FC Rescheduled to September 20 - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew Rescheduled - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew's Match at New York City FC Rescheduled for Wednesday, September 17 at Yankee Stadium - Columbus Crew SC
- LAFC Signs Global Football Icon Son Heung-Min - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Luke Hille to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Rapids Round out Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 with Matchup against Cruz Azul - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Close Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 against Chivas Guadalajara - FC Cincinnati
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs CF Monterrey: August 7, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Acquire $125,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake in Exchange for Discovery Priority for Forward Victor Olatunji - D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake Adds Sparta Prague FW Victor Olatunji as Third Transfer Acquisition this Window - Real Salt Lake
- Sounders FC Faces Club Tijuana Tonight to Conclude Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire up to $400,000 in GAM from Vancouver Whitecaps FC - FC Cincinnati
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Sign German Legend Thomas Müller - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Contract Extension for Defender Efraín Morales - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Cincinnati Acquire up to $100,000 in GAM from San Diego FC in Exchange for Corey Baird - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Acquires Forward Corey Baird from FC Cincinnati - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire $50,000 in General Allocation Money from Austin FC - Philadelphia Union
- FC Dallas Transfers Defender Marco Farfan to Tigres UANL - FC Dallas
- Austin FC Agrees to Trade with Philadelphia - Austin FC
- Legends of FC Barcelona, Real Madrid to Face off at Chase Stadium on September 13 - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Signs Sal Mazzaferro to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- LAFC Defeats Tigres 2-1 to Round out Play in Leagues Cup Phase One - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Defeats Mazatlán F.C. 2-0, Earns First Leagues Cup Win at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Rally Back, Fall 1-2 to C.F. Pachuca in Final Leagues Cup Match - Houston Dynamo FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Luke Hille to Short-Term Agreement
- Minnesota United FC vs. Atlético de San Luis Preview
- Minnesota Earns Point In Wild Leagues Cup Match Against Club AmÉrica
- Minnesota United FC at Club América Preview
- Minnesota United Grants Wish for MNUFC Fan Tommy Schweinitz