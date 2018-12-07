Mingo Returns from Moose

Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud affiliate of the NHL Winnipeg Jets and AHL Manitoba Moose, today announced the return of Dajon Mingo from his professional tryout with the Moose.

Mingo, 28, saw action in one game for the Moose recording a plus-one rating. The Canton, MI native has 15 points (5G, 10A) and a plus-six rating in 21 games with the Icemen this season. The 5-foot-8, 174-pound blueliner is in his fourth professional campaign, recording 69 points (19G, 50A) in 175 ECHL games between Jacksonville, Kalamazoo, and Toledo. Prior to turning pro, Mingo played 107 NCAA games with Bowling Green State, notching 44 points (12G, 32A) and a plus-nine rating.

The Icemen end a four-game road trip tonight at South Carolina. The team returns home next Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. to host Orlando on 'Weekend Wednesday' where beer and wine are only $2.

