Wichita Selected as Host of 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL, in conjunction with Visit Wichita and the Wichita Thunder, announced the selection of Wichita as the host city for the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic.

The game will take place on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at INTRUST Bank Arena, and will also include the official induction ceremony of the 13th Class of the ECHL Hall of Fame. The Thunder will also host the ECHL All-Star Game Fanfest on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Ticket information and availability, along with sponsorship opportunities, will be announced at a later date.

"We are very excited to bring the ECHL's signature event to Wichita and the Thunder fans," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "This showcase is more than just an opportunity to highlight our Players, but also recognize the history of hockey and our League, and celebrate the Thunder's impact on the community of Wichita."

The annual Midseason showcase is attended by representatives from the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League and since its inception, has produced 67 players who have gone on to play in the NHL, including 51 since 2002 when the format was changed to feature younger prospects.

The 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic will be the first time for Wichita to host this annual all-star game, which traditionally generates over $1 million in economic impact as guests, players, coaches and fans occupy hotel rooms and spend three days in the host city.

"Wichita is a tremendous sports city capable of hosting sporting events of all magnitudes, including hockey" said Brian Hargrove, executive director of sports development at Visit Wichita. "We are looking forward to showcasing the award-winning INTRUST Bank Arena, as well as the city's many amenities and well-known hospitality."

General Manager of the Wichita Thunder Joel T. Lomurno says he is proud to bring this action-packed event to Wichita. "We are honored to be the host of the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic. There are many talented players in the ECHL, and it's exciting to not only host such talent on our home rink, but to also provide such a unique opportunity for our community to witness this level of skill firsthand."

