Ernst Earns AHL Call-Up

December 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Forward Jordan Ernst has been recalled by the Stockton Heat, AHL affiliate of the Kansas City Mavericks, announced Friday.

The 21-year-old from Mokena, Illinois had hit his stride on the offensive end of late with the Mavericks, lighting the lamp in back-to-back games. Through 13 games played on the year, Ernst had totaled nine points on three goals and six assists with a plus-5 rating.

The Mavericks take on divisional rival Allen this weekend at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena with games Friday and Saturday, the latter the annual Star Wars Night. Tickets for both games are still available.

For all the latest on the Mavericks, follow the team on Twitter (@KC_Mavericks), Instagram (kcmavericks), Facebook (Kansas City Mavericks) and Snapchat (KCMavericks), download the team's free mobile app (Kansas City Mavericks) and keep checking in to KCMavericks.com.

About the Kansas City Mavericks: The Mavericks are members of the ECHL- the Premier 'AA' Hockey League in North America. Founded in 2009, the Mavericks are entering their landmark 10th season in team history. The Mavericks won the Brabham Cup after posting a league-leading record of 52-15-5 during the 2015-16 ECHL season and have been honored with multiple community and league awards including the Harry S. Truman Special Community Service Recognition Award, the Bud Poile Governors' Cup (CHL), and the CHL Franchise of the Year Award for four consecutive seasons.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.