Nailers vs. Komets Game Day Snap Shot, December 7

December 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





Wheeling Nailers (7-10-1-0, 15 Pts.) vs. Fort Wayne Komets (10-9-0-0, 20 Pts.)

WHEELING NAILERS

(7-10-1-0, 15 PTS, T-5th Central, T-11th West)

51 GF, 58 GA

PP: 17.8% (13-for-73), 11th

PK: 82.6% (71-for-86), 18th

NHL Affiliate: Pittsburgh Penguins

AHL Affiliate: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

13-F-Nick Saracino (5 goals, 9 assists, 14 points in 17 games)

22-D-Kevin Spinozzi (5 goals, 9 assists, 14 points in 16 games)

27-F-Zac Lynch (5 goals, 7 assists, 12 points in 12 games)

4-F-Alex Rauter (3 goals, 8 assists, 11 points in 13 games)

5-D-Dan Fick (2 goals, 7 assists, 9 points in 18 games)

17-F-Winston Day Chief (5 goals, 3 assists, 8 points in 16 games)

35-G-Danny Tirone (1-2-0 record, 2.30 GAA, .915 Sv% in 3 games)

FORT WAYNE KOMETS

(10-9-0-0, 20 PTS, T-3rd Central, T-8th West)

56 GF, 57 GA

PP: 18.6% (13-for-70), 8th

PK: 87.1% (74-for-85), 6th

NHL Affiliate: Vegas Golden Knights

AHL Affiliate: Chicago Wolves

88-F-Justin Hodgman (8 goals, 18 assists, 26 points in 19 games)

25-F-Jake Kamrass (8 goals, 8 assists, 16 points in 21 games)

15-F-J.C. Campagna (11 goals, 1 assist, 12 points in 18 games)

21-F-Marc-Olivier Roy (5 goals, 7 assists, 12 points in 13 games)

71-D-Ryan Lowney (11 assists, 11 points in 19 games)

89-F-Phelix Martineau (5 goals, 5 assists, 10 points in 10 games)

31-G-Zachary Fucale (5-4-0 record, 3.25 GAA, .890 Sv% in 9 games)

Head-to-Head

2017-18 Season Series: Komets 4, Nailers 2

2017-18 Season Series at WesBanco Arena: Komets 3, Nailers 1

All-Time Series: Komets 12, Nailers 10

All-Time Series at WesBanco Arena: Nailers 5, Komets 5

Wings Fly Away With Two

The Wheeling Nailers had a difficult time with the Kalamazoo Wings last week, as they dropped a pair of decisions, bringing Wheeling and Kalamazoo into a tie for fifth place in the Central Division. Tuesday's opening tilt was all about the offense, as the two squads combined for ten goals in a 6-4 Wings win. On Saturday night, defense and goaltending shined the brightest in a game that didn't see a single even strength goal. Justin Taylor willed Kalamazoo onto the scoreboard at the 6:11 mark of the second period, lunging to poke home a redirect by Colin Jacobs on the man advantage. Less than two minutes into the third period, former Nailer Reid Gardiner put the visitors ahead by two with another power play strike, and Jake Hildebrand's 30 saves helped maintain a 2-0 triumph for the Wings. Danny Tirone stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced for Wheeling.

Taking Turns Ending Streaks

The Fort Wayne Komets put an end to the Cincinnati Cyclones' five-game winning streak on November 24th, so on Saturday night, Cincinnati took full advantage of its opportunity to return the favor, as the Komets entered U.S. Bank Arena as winners of five straight. After a scoreless first period, the two sides exchanged goals in the first half of the middle frame, with Justin Hodgman collecting his team-leading 26th point of the year for the Komets. Back-to-back tallies by Judd Peterson put the Cyclones ahead by two, but former Nailer J.C. Campagna trimmed Fort Wayne's deficit down to one with less than half a period remaining. Jesse Schultz quickly responded for Cincinnati, and Eric Knodel tacked on an empty netter for a 5-2 final. Jonas Johansson made 26 saves in the win for the Cyclones, defeating Lukas Hafner, who stopped 21 of 25 shots for the Komets.

Second Quarter Starts as Division Stretch Concludes

One quarter of the 2018-19 season has been completed by the Nailers, who currently own a 7-10-1 record, which puts them five points back of the Fort Wayne Komets and Indy Fuel for the last two playoff positions in the Central Division. Wheeling will see both of those teams on the slate this weekend in what will be a couple of key four-point swing games. This weekend's stretch of three games in three days will also bring an end to an eight-game run against divisional opponents, which has seen the Nailers go 2-3-0 to this point. Fort Wayne is the only divisional opponent that Wheeling has yet to see this year, as the Nailers get adjusted to life with new division rivals. While the first quarter of the season took some time to complete (50 days), quarter two has the feel that it will fly by, as the 18 games will be played over a span of 37 days, starting Friday with ten games in the next 16 days.

Campagna Finding Successful Home in Fort Wayne

J.C. Campagna first broke into the pros at the end of the 2016-17 season, when he skated in 16 games with the Adirondack Thunder, after completing his collegiate career at the University of Prince Edward Island. Despite playing in just 79 career games, J.C. has played for five different teams in the ECHL - Adirondack, Orlando, Wheeling, Allen, and Fort Wayne. The latter of the bunch has proven to be extremely successful, as the Komets acquired the 25-year old in a trade with the Americans earlier this season, and Campagna has responded with 11 goals in 16 games to lead his current club. J.C. was a member of the Nailers for five games last year, and he was productive during that stint, notching two goals and one assist. Fort Wayne has had at least one former Nailer on its roster in all seven seasons since it joined the ECHL in 2012.

First Fray with Fort Wayne

Friday night marks the first of eight head-to-head meetings between the Nailers and Komets this season, as well as the first of five battles at WesBanco Arena. Wheeling opened the historical set by winning seven of the first ten matches, but Fort Wayne has responded over the course of the last three years, coming out on top in nine of 12 contests. Last season, the Komets went 4-2-0 against the Nailers, which included a 3-1-0 record in West Virginia. Wheeling's lone home victory came against former Nailers goaltender Sean Maguire, while the win in Fort Wayne took place in the season finale, when Wheeling turned on the red light seven times. The Nailers will meet up again with the Komets at home next Sunday, but Wheeling will have to wait until February 17th to make its first trip to Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.