Mavs Open Weekend Set with 6-2 Rout

December 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks (13-5-1-1) dominated Friday night's meeting with Allen (6-17-0-2) to the tune of a 6-2 final at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Five Mavericks registered multi-point efforts in the contest, highlighted by four from captain Rocco Carzo in the rout.

After a scoreless first that saw the Mavericks penalized four times, the home team took control of the game midway through the second with three goals over a four-minute span, the first two coming just 28 seconds apart.

First it was David Dziurzynski lighting the lamp with a goal from the side of the cage on a loose puck, followed in quick succession by Cliff Watson's third of the season. After a Mavericks power play, Rocco Carzo came in alone on Jeremy Brodeur and finding the back of the net for a commanding 3-0 lead.

Watson then deposited his second of the game and fourth of the season at 17:22 of the frame to build the lead to four, a short-lived lead as Allen got one back from Zach Pochiro less than two minutes later to produce a 4-1 score into the intermission.

Kansas City came out firing in the final frame, lighting the lamp twice in the first 3:12, scoring 1:08 apart as Willie Raskob registered his first goal as a Maverick and David Dziurzynski found twine for the second time on the night, and the scoring was capped by Mike Gunn's first of the season for the 6-2 final.

The Mavericks and Americans battle once again Saturday, a 7:05 p.m. puck drop and Star Wars Night.

