Admirals Fall to Monarchs in Physical Contest

December 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - Chris Driedger made 27 saves and Zeb Knutson scored a goal to lead the Manchester Monarchs past the Norfolk Admrials 5-2 Friday Night at Scope. Patrick D'Amico did score a goal tonight for Norfolk. Despite the loss, Norfolk drops to (12-9-1-1 26 Points) but remains third in the South Division in points.

Manchester got on the board first with a goal from Zeb Knutson. Michael Dohtery gathered the puck in the Manchester zone which allowed them to breakout. Doherty fed a pass to the middle of the ice for Austin Strand, which sprung Knutson in on a breakaway. Knutson skated into the zone a fired a shot between the hashmarks that beat Brad Barone over the glove to give Manchester the early 1-0 lead at 1:11 of the first period.

Manchester added another first period goal from Craig Wyszomirski. Manchester won a faceoff in the Norfolk zone. Joe Pendenza fed a pass from along the wall in the right circle to Wyszomirski in the slot, who's shot from between the circles beat Barone over the glove to give Manchester a 2-0 lead.

Norfolk cut into the Manchester lead with a goal from Connor Hurley. Darik Angeli passed the puck from in the right circle to Taylor Cammarata in front of the Manchester net. Cammarata slid the puck under the stick of Chris Driedger to Connor Hurley who's shot went up and over the pad of Drieger to cut the Manchester lead to 2-1.

Manchester would add another goal to their lead with a tally from Pavel Jenys. Nic Pierog shot the puck from the left circle which was initially saved by Barone, but the rebound bounced right to the feet of Jenys who was there to put the rebound in to give Manchester a 3-1 lead at 5:35 of the second period.

Manchester would add another goal late in the second period. Manchester went to pass the puck from in the circle and it took a deflection off an Admirals skate and landed on the back of Barone. The puck fell to the ice and amongst a scramble was knocked in under Barone to give Manchester a 4-1 lead.

Norfolk cut the lead to two with a goal from Patrick D'Amico. Luke Nogard made a check along the board which freed the puck to Ben Duffy. Duffy gained control of the puck and fed a pass back door to D'Amico for a tap-in goal with the net empty. This cut the Manchester lead to 4-2.

Manchester added one more tally at 6:46 into the third period. Jack Nevins took a shot from the middle of the ice. The shot was initially saved, but the rebound popped out of the glove of Barone and fell to the feet of Corey Ward. Ward then knocked the puck in the Norfolk net beating Barone to give Manchester a 5-2 lead.

Chris Driedger made 27 saves on 29 shots and gets his fifth win of the season, while Brad Barone made 36 saves on 41 shots and takes the setback for Norfolk. The physical contest featured three separate fighting altercations.

Three Stars

1 Zeb Knutson (MAN) - 1 goal

2 Craig Wyszomirski (MAN) - 1 goal

3 Patrick D'Amico (NOR) - 1 goal

To view a Box Score / Game Sheet CLICK HERE

The two teams will meet again tomorrow at Scope at 7:00 p.m. Full promotional details listed below.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Saturday, December 8, vs. Manchester, 7:00 p.m. - Saturday's game is the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear or stuffed animal to the game to throw onto the ice when the Admirals score their first goal. The stuffed toys will be distributed to local children's charities for the holidays! The following is a complete listing of promotions & ticket offers for this Saturday's game:

Teddy Bear & Ticket Offer: Receive one red-level voucher for Saturday's game and an Admirals Teddy Bear to throw onto the ice for just $20! To purchase call 757-640-1212, or to order online

Pregame Fan Fest: Come early and join the fun from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Exhibition Hall at Scope. Music, bounce houses, street hockey, corn hole and Connect 4 games and more will all be available for fans to enjoy!

Canned Food Drive Ticket Offer: Bring a canned food item to donate to those in need, and receive $2 off your ticket price. Discount good for all price levels, and tickets must be purchased at the Scope Box Office. Limit one (1) $2 discount per person donating. Offer good for Saturday, December 8 game only.

Postgame Skate: The second postgame skate of the season takes place following Saturday's game. Skate with and meet the Admirals players following Saturday's game. Skates will be made available, or fans may bring their own.

The Fur Circus is in town! The Fur Circus mascots (pictured below) will be on hand to entertain fans throughout the game!

Jewish Heritage Night: Join us for a Hanukkah celebration along with other holiday activities! The Admirals will have a menorah lighting presentation on the ice to celebrate the seventh day of Hanukkah.

Admirals Ticket Information

Holiday Ticket Packs: Give the gift of hockey and receive four red-level ticket vouchers to be used for any 18-19 regular season game, an Admirals navy beanie, Admirals scarf and Admirals Holiday puck for just $65! (This is a $125 value!) To purchase, contact the Admirals office at 757-640-1212!

Single Game Tickets may be purchased at the Scope Box Office, or online at Ticketmaster.com

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available.

2018-19 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! The Admirals offer flexible partial plans that will best fit your schedule and budget! To view pricing and benefits of all available ticket packages CLICK HERE

For more information regarding ticket options, or Norfolk Admirals Hockey, visit NorfolkAdmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.