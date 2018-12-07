Monarchs Skate Past Admirals, 5-2

December 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





NORFOLK, Va. - The Manchester Monarchs came out strong for the second straight game and defeated the Norfolk Admirals, 5-2, Friday night at the Norfolk Scope.

The Monarchs (10-9-1-1) won their second-straight game against the Admirals (12-9-1-1), in the three-game, week series.

The Monarchs started the scoring at 1:11 of the first period, when Zeb Knutson scored his sixth goal of the season. After a breakout pass by Michael Doherty, Knutson launched the puck over the glove of Admirals goaltender, Brad Barone, making the score, 1-0.

The Monarchs doubled their lead at 10:31 of the first period when Craig Wyszomirski scored his second goal of the season. After receiving the pass from Joe Pandenza at the top of the circle, Wyszomirksi wristed the puck over Barone, to make the score, 2-0.

The Admirals answered at 12:32 of the first period when Connor Hurley scored his fifth goal of the season, picking up the puck off a cross-crease pass and finding the rebound off the skate of Monarchs goaltender, Chris Driedger, to make the score, 2-1.

The Monarchs extended their lead at 5:35 of the second period when Pavel Jenys scored his fifth goal of the year. After a rebound bounced off the pad of Barone, Jenys was able to connect with the puck and inch it past Barone's glove, increasing the Monarchs lead to 3-1.

The Monarchs continued their scoring at 11:19 of the second period when Joe Sullivan scored his fourth goal of the season. A shot by Sullivan bounced off the cross-bar, hit Barone in the back and creeped over the goal line, bringing the score to 4-1.

The Admirals opened scoring in the third at 5:12 of the period when Patrick D'Amico scored his sixth of the season, connecting with a cross-crease pass and beating Driedger on his glove side, to make the score, 4-2.

The Monarchs answered shortly after, at 6:46 of the third period, when Cory Ward scored his sixth goal of the season, breaking in on an odd-man-rush and wristing the puck over the shoulder of Barone, making the final score, 5-2.

The Monarchs return to action Saturday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., when they take on the Norfolk Admirals at Scope Arena. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

