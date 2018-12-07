Helvig Reassigned to AHL's Charlotte Checkers

December 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced on Friday that the Carolina Hurricanes have reassigned goaltender Jeremy Helvig to the Charlotte Checkers.

This is the first career call-up for Helvig, who has posted a 4-3-3-0 record in 10 appearances for Florida in his rookie season.

Helvig has compiled a 2.69 goals-against-average and a .902 save percentage with Florida and earned victories in three of his last four starts prior to being recalled.

A fifth-round pick by the Canes in the 2016 NHL Draft, Helvig played the last four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Kingston Frontenacs from 2014-18. The Markham, Ontario, native earned 81 career wins in 156 games with the Frontenacs.

The Everblades return to action on Friday to face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the first time this year. The game gets underway at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

-

Florida Everblades rookie goaltender Jeremy Helvig

(Kevin Bires Photography)

