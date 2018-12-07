Swamp Rabbits Fire Shot Barrage, Fall Short in Florida
December 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits outshot the Florida Everblades 38-25 for the game, including a lopsided 20-7 differential in the second period alone, saw time on three 5-on-3 power play opportunities, had seven power plays for the game, and could not break through a stingy Florida defense and goaltender. The Everblades struck for a decisive goal to start the second period, and potted an empty netter to top Greenville 4-2 on Friday night at Hertz Arena.
Johno May posted two goals on the night for the Swamp Rabbits. His first of the night came in response to a goal from the Everblades just a minute in to tie the game with a wraparound goal, and his second pulled the team within a goal late in regulation, but it was an empty-netter by Nate Perkovich that put the game away, ultimately, as he hit the net dead center from 160 feet away.
Florida got started on the right foot a minute into the action, as Blake Winiecki was sent on a rush and his shot on a one-touch passing play found a way past goaltender Chris Nell to start the scoring. The 'Blades re-took the lead as Perkovich notched his first of the night on a deflection of a point shot.
The second period did not start as planned for Greenville. Captain John McCarron found a break on the power play with a deflection goal, the Everblades' first and only power play goal of the night, to extend their lead to 3-1. After that, it was a complete and total takeover of the game by the Swamp Rabbits for the rest of the period. Unfortunately, it did not result in any goals.
The Swamp Rabbits played to the tune of a +13 shot differential in the second period, forced a 5-on-3 power play opportunity and a separate power play, and kept firing away. Jamie Phillips, however, had the answer every time. The former Winnipeg Jets prospect made all 20 stops in the second period, and earned third-star honors by making 36 stops on the night.
Greenville was especially good at sending Mitch Vandergunst to the box, as he took three trips on the night.
Several chances just would not go. Greenville hit two goal posts in quick succession on an extended spell of power play time, and repeated netmouth scrambles produced nothing in the goal column. Eventually, a broken play worked for May, as Chris Izmirlian and Stephen Pierog teamed up to get the puck into the middle, and after a blocked shot, May followed up and connected for his 12th goal of the season, top shelf.
The Swamp Rabbits return to action on Saturday, December 8 in Florida to take on the Everblades. Catch all of the action on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network, or on the ECHL's streaming video provider, ECHL.TV.
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. the Florida Everblades
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 7, 2018
- Swamp Rabbits Fire Shot Barrage, Fall Short in Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mavs Open Weekend Set with 6-2 Rout - Kansas City Mavericks
- Third Period Push Leads K-Wings to Victory over the Fuel - Indy Fuel
- In Back and Forth Affair, Mariners Top Thunder in Shootout - Maine Mariners
- Four Unanswered Powers K-Wings Past Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Milner Stops 32 Shots to Hold off IceMen in SC Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gladiators Outshoot Orlando 36-17 But Fall 5-4 on Home Ice - Atlanta Gladiators
- Admirals Fall to Monarchs in Physical Contest - Norfolk Admirals
- Comeback Falls Short in Charleston - Jacksonville IceMen
- Edwardh's Late Goal Gives Adirondack a Point in Portland - Adirondack Thunder
- Monarchs Skate Past Admirals, 5-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Wheeling's Comeback Falls One Goal Short - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Battle Back to Beat Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Worcester Continues the Climb up North Division Standings After 3-1 Home Win over the Beast - Worcester Railers HC
- Huntebrinker's Hat Trick Hammers Growlers, 7-5 - Reading Royals
- Wichita Selected to Host 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Ernst Earns AHL Call-Up - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - December 7 - ECHL
- Wichita Selected as Host of 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Cyclones Make Trio of Moves - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mingo Returns from Moose - Jacksonville IceMen
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Gladiators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Helvig Reassigned to AHL's Charlotte Checkers - Florida Everblades
- Preview: Everblades Meet Swamp Rabbits for First Time this Season - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Monarchs at Admirals, December 7, 2018 - Norfolk Admirals
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Nailers vs. Komets Game Day Snap Shot, December 7 - Wheeling Nailers
- Alex Adams Returns - Maine Mariners
- Game Day Report: Mavericks Face Americans Friday - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day: Busy Weekend Kicks off against Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Make First Trip to Newfoundland - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Swamp Rabbits Fire Shot Barrage, Fall Short in Florida
- Travis Howe Called up by AHL Tucson
- Swamp Rabbits Stun Stingrays Late
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly
- Swamp Rabbits Sweep Weekend in Shutout Effort