ECHL Transactions - December 7

December 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 7, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wichita:

Christophe Lalancette, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Jesse Gabrielle, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin MacDonald, F placed on reserve

Brampton:

Add Adrian Carbonara, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Add Austin Lotz, G signed contract, added to active roster

Cincinnati:

Add Ben Johnson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Justin Lemcke, D suspended by team, removed from active roster

Add Mike Marnell, F activated from reserve [12/4]

Delete Andrew DeBrincat, D placed on reserve [12/4]

Florida:

Add Brian Morgan, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Josh Robinson, G added as EBUG

Delete Adam Gilmour, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/6)

Delete Jeremy Helvig, G recalled to Charlotte by Carolina [12/6 p.m.]

Fort Wayne:

Add Garrett Ladd, F activated from reserve

Indy:

Add Chase Nieuwendyk, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Chase Nieuwendyk, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Dajon Mingo, D returned from loan to Manitoba

Delete Dylan Walchuk, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Brendan Bradley, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Luke Sandler, F placed on reserve

Delete Wade Murphy, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Jordan Ernst, F recalled by Stockton

Maine:

Add Alex Adams, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jason Salvaggio, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Luke Stork, F placed on reserve

Manchester:

Add Mario Puskarich, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/6]

Delete Mario Puskarich, F placed on reserve [12/6]

Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/23) [12/6]

Newfoundland:

Add Rodi Short, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add A.J. Whiffen, G added as EBUG

Add Maxim Mizyurin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Marcus Power, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach O'Brien, F placed on reserve

Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on reserve

Delete Brady Ferguson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)

Norfolk:

Add Manny Gialedakis, F signed contract, added to active roster

Orlando:

Add Otto Somppi, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Corey Kalk, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Matt Harrington, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Alec Baer, F signed contract, added to active roster

Toledo:

Add Samuel Thibault, D activated from reserve

Add Dan Leavens, F activated from reserve

Delete A.J. Jenks, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Tommy Mele, F signed contract, added to active roster

Utah:

Add Ryan Misiak, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Joey Raats, D activated from reserve

Add R.T. Rice, F activated from reserve

Wichita:

Add Eric Freschi, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Eric Freschi, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.