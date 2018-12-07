Allen Americans Game Capsule

December 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen Americans (6-16-0-2; 14 points) at Kansas City Mavericks (12-5-1-1; 26 points)

The matchup tonight between the Allen Americans and Kansas City Mavericks is the fifth meeting this season, with the Americans having a record of 0-4-0 against KC this year.

Last Game:

The Rapid City Rush scored four times in the opening period and cruised to a 6-3 victory over the Americans on Wednesday night. Former Americans players Garrett Klotz and Tyler Poulson both scored for Rapid City. Poulson was voted the number one star of the game and finished with four points. (1 goal and 3 assists).

Americans Notables: Braylon Shmyr is ninth in the ECHL in rookie points with 18. Alex Breton is 12th with 17.

Alex Breton is fifth in the ECHL with eight power play points.

Alex Breton is third in the league in points scored by a defenseman with 17. Matt Register leads with 20.

David Makowski leads all defensemen with 68 penalty minutes.

Kansas City Notables

Jared VanWormer leads Kansas City in goals with 11, and points with 23.

Kansas City is near the bottom of the league in penalties committed this season with 230 total minutes. They are averaging 12.11 minutes per-game compared to the Americans 20.04

Kansas City is 8-1-0 on home ice this season.

The Mavericks are 8-6-1-1 when scoring first this season.

Final Thoughts

The Americans open a 6-game road trip tonight in Kansas City. Allen is 4-8-0-2 on the road this season.

Americans forward Kevin Sundher is on a road trip for the first time this season with the Americans. He will be a game-time decision.

Americans rookie goalie Kyle Hayton was pulled from Wednesday night's game against Rapid City, after giving up four goals on eight shots.

The Americans are 12 points out of a playoff position coming into tonight's game against fourth place Kansas City. Tulsa and Utah each have 30 points, atop the Mountain Division.

Americans Next Home Game

Wednesday, December 19th vs Cincinnati

Venue: Allen Event Center 7:05 pm

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.