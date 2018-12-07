Bourke, Shaw Power Solar Bears Past Gladiators

DULUTH, Ga. - Troy Bourke and Brady Shaw enjoyed three-point nights and Cody Donaghey buried the game-winning goal in the third period to lift the Orlando Solar Bears (11-8-2-0) to a 5-4 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators (5-11-3-0) on Friday night at Infinite Energy Arena.

The Solar Bears struck first just 1:48 into the game when Jonne Tammela's shot pinballed off the end boards to the left side of the net, where Troy Bourke backhanded the puck off the skates of a Gladiators defender and past Miroslav Svoboda for his fifth goal of the season to give Orlando a 1-0 lead.

Tanner Pond tied the score at 1-1 with a shorthanded tally that beat Corbin Boes at 10:06.

Derek Nesbitt scored at 4:20 of the second period to give Atlanta a 2-1 lead with a snapshot off the rush that found its way into the upper-left corner of the net.

Mathieu Foget tied the game for Orlando with a shorthanded marker at 11:47, as he stickhandled through an Atlanta skater's legs and buried a shot past Svoboda to make it 2-2.

The Solar Bears pulled ahead 3-2 when Troy Bourke sent a pass to Brady Shaw just as Shaw exited the penalty box. Shaw hustled into the offensive zone before drilling a slapshot inside the far post from the left circle at 12:36 for his team-leading 13th goal of the season and his fourth goal in as many games.

Shaw returned the favor to Bourke minutes later, as the pair weaved into the offensive zone and Shaw flipped a pass behind the Atlanta defense, allowing Bourke to skate in and tuck the puck past Svoboda at 15:30.

Pond netted a power-play goal at 19:38 to pull the Gladiators back to within a goal heading into the second intermission.

In the third period Otto Somppi set up Donaghey for the eventual game-winner with a pass from the right corner and Donaghey fired a shot past a screened Svoboda at 12:55 to make it 5-3.

Atlanta attempted to mount a late comeback after Brett McKenzie scored with five minutes remaining, but the Solar Bears defense provided some critical blocks and Boes held firm in goal to secure the victory.

Boes picked up the win with 32 saves on 36 shots against; Svoboda took the loss with 12 stops on 17 shots against.

NOTABLES

Shaw led the Solar Bears with four shots on goal. The forward now has a four-game point streak (4g-3a).

Tammela finished the night with two assists, and now has a four-game point streak (2g-5a).

Orlando's 17 shots on goal were the fewest recorded by the team in a single game this season.

THREE STARS

1) Corbin Boes - ORL

2) Troy Bourke - ORL

3) Tanner Pond - ATL

