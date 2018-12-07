Game Preview: Solar Bears at Gladiators

December 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Atlanta Gladiators

VENUE: Infinite Energy Arena, Duluth, Ga.

DATE: Friday, Dec. 7 at 7:35 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (10-8-2-0) play their third of nine regular season meetings against the Atlanta Gladiators (5-10-3-0). The regular season series is split at 1-1-0-0, with each team earning a road victory.

PEDERSEN BACK IN: Rookie forward Brent Pedersen makes his return to the lineup after missing Sunday's game vs. Norfolk. Pedersen is currently fifth in the ECHL rookie scoring race with 20 points (6g-14a) in 19 games. The team is 9-4-1-0 in games in which he has recorded a point. He has two assists through two games against Atlanta.

SOMPPI GETTING INTO REGULAR SEASON ACTION: Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Otto Somppi is expected to make his pro regular season debut with Orlando tonight after his reassignment from the Syracuse Crunch on Thursday. He will skate on a line with Brent Pedersen and Mitch Hults.

DISCIPLINE A PRIME FOCUS: The Solar Bears take on a Gladiators squad that leads the ECHL with a power play that is 17-for-75 (22.7%). However, in the meeting on Oct. 20 in Atlanta, the Solar Bears managed to get the Gladiators to commit a season-high six minor penalties.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the first time this season on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center for a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday. The first 100 FAIRWINDS members who show their FAIRWINDS debit or credit card and photo ID at the box office will receive a free pair of tickets to that day's game. Once the first 100 pairs are claimed, FAIRWINDS members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one offer for the game. For more information, visit fairwinds.org/solarbears. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Teddy Bear Toss, Presented by Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic:

The Solar Bears will host their annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic, against the Florida Everblades on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. The team is currently offering a Buy-One-Donate-One offer to groups of 15 or more attending the Teddy Bear Toss game. For more information, visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/bodo.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.