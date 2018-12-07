Game Day Report: Mavericks Face Americans Friday

December 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks and Allen Americans begin a two-game weekend set with a Friday night tilt at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Game Info

The Matchup: Mavericks (12-5-1-1) vs. Americans (6-16-0-2)

Venue: Silverstein Eye Centers Arena | Independence, Mo.

All-Time Series: Mavericks trail 34-41-3-0 | This season: KC leads 4-0

Tickets: Single-Game Tickets | Family 4-Packs | Group Tickets

Tune In: Catch tonight's game on KSMO-TV as Joel Goldberg and Matt Stephenson call the action. For a radio broadcast of the game (Bob Rennison - PBP and Ryan Gibson - Analysis), tune in to the Mavericks' free mobile app or KCMavericks.com.

Morning Skate

Home Sweet Home: The Mavericks return to home ice after a brief road trip to Indy, where the team erased a two-goal, third-period deficit en route to a shootout loss. Kansas City has been one of the top home teams in the ECHL on the year, entering tonight's game with a record of 8-1 and boasting a goal differential of 38-19 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on the year.

Frontrunners: Seeing a lead on the board always provides a boost, but for the Mavericks it promises a win. Kansas City is undefeated on the year when taking a lead to the locker room at either intermission - 3-0 when leading after one period and 9-0 when leading after two.

Finding A Way: The Mavericks have shown an ability to grind out wins in close games, coming into tonight's contest with a record of 9-2-1-1 in games decided by two goals or fewer, a perfect 5-0 in two-goal games on the year. Kansas City's 4-2-1-1 record in one-goal games is third-best in the Mountain Division, trailing Tulsa and Utah.

Against Allen: The Mavericks have had their way with the Americans so far this season, coming into tonight's game having won all four previous meetings. Kansas City has outscored Allen 19-8 in those games while lighting up the Americans' penalty kill with seven power play goals on 23 opportunities, a 30.4-percent clip.

Matchup to Watch: Exactly what you just read - Mavs power play against Allen's penalty kill. The Mavericks boast the top home power play unit in the league, coming into tonight's game at 10-for-27 on home ice this season. Allen, meanwhile, is 58-for-69 on the PK in road games - 15th-best in the league - but has conceded three power play strikes in 11 chances against the Mavericks in Kansas City.

Tonight's Promotions

Family 4-Pack: A great night of family entertainment all bundled with four tickets, four hot dogs, four Pepsi products and a free appetizer from Red Robin! Click here to get yours today.

Corral: The Corral still has remaining seats. This new $10 ticket option is available for purchase in person only at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena box office, limit eight per purchase.

Menu: Tonight's second floor dining option, open to the public, is provided by Jazz Louisiana Kitchen - a beef and chicken Cajun stir fry and salad for $12.49.

For all the latest on the Mavericks, follow the team on Twitter (@KC_Mavericks), Instagram (kcmavericks), Facebook (Kansas City Mavericks) and Snapchat (KCMavericks), download the team's free mobile app (Kansas City Mavericks) and keep checking in to KCMavericks.com.

About the Kansas City Mavericks: The Mavericks are members of the ECHL- the Premier 'AA' Hockey League in North America. Founded in 2009, the Mavericks are entering their landmark 10th season in team history. The Mavericks won the Brabham Cup after posting a league-leading record of 52-15-5 during the 2015-16 ECHL season and have been honored with multiple community and league awards including the Harry S. Truman Special Community Service Recognition Award, the Bud Poile Governors' Cup (CHL), and the CHL Franchise of the Year Award for four consecutive seasons.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.