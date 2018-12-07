Comeback Falls Short in Charleston
December 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
The Icemen battled back from a three-goal deficit, but fell just short of the comeback in Charleston. Down 3-1 late in the third, the Icemen pulled Ken Appleby in favor of the extra attacker and the move paid off with a goal by Kris Newbury at 17:51. With only two minutes left, Jacksonville was unable to even the score with the extra attacker. After four games on the road, the Icemen head back to Jacksonville where they'll play the next four on home ice.
FINAL: Jacksonville 2 - South Carolina 3
SCORING 1 2 3 T
South Carolina 2 0 1 3
Jacksonville 0 0 2 2
SHOTS 1 2 3 T
South Carolina 15 6 6 27
Jacksonville 6 13 15 34
PP PIMS
South Carolina 2 / 6 10 min / 5 inf
Jacksonville 0 / 4 14 min / 7 inf
Period Team Time Goal, Assist
1st SC 9:03 Charbonneau (Eiserman, Besse) PP
1st SC 15:27 Cherniwchan (Besse) SH
3rd SC 6:15 Eiserman (Davison, Charbonneau) PP
3rd JAX 7:22 Fortier (Rabbit, Cockerill)
3rd JAX 17:51 Newbury (Rabbit, Mingo)
Three Stars
1. SC - Milner
2. SC - Besse
3. SC - Eiserman
Ice Cubes
--Garret Cockerill is on a three-game point streak (3A)
--Wacey Rabbit is on a two-game point streak (1G, 2A)
--Maxime Fortier has goals in back-to-back games
--Dajon Mingo stepped off a plane and onto the ice in Charleston, contributing one point in his first game back from Manitoba
--The Icemen finish a four-game road stint with one point
Next Week's Game(s)
Wednesday, December 12 vs Orlando, 7:00 p.m.
Friday, December 14 vs Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 15 vs Florida, 7:00 p.m.
