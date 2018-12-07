Game Preview: Monarchs at Admirals, December 7, 2018

Who: Norfolk Admirals (12-8-1-1, 26 pts) vs. Manchester Monarchs (9-9-1-1, 20 pts)

Where: Norfolk Scope Arena

When: 7:00 p.m.

Regular Season Series: Manchester leads 1-0-0

All-Time Series: Manchester leads 16-2-6

About Tonight's Game: Tonight's contest marks the second of three meetings this week at Scope between the two teams. The Admirals (12-8-1-1, 26 pts) had their four-game unbeaten streak snapped by Manchester on Wednesday. Despite the setback, the Admirals have an opportunity to pull even with first place Florida (28 pts) tonight. The Monarchs remain in seventh place in the North Division, but snapped a three-game skid on Wednesday.

About the Admirals: Forward Luke Nogard saw his three-game goal scoring streak end on Wednesday. However, with an assist in the game, Nogard extended his point-scoring streak to four games (3g, 1a)....Forward Ben Duffy has posted five points (3g, 2a) in his last three games....The Admirals are 6-1-0-0 when leading after the first period.

Admirals Team Leaders

Points: Domenic Alberga**, Taylor Cammarata (18)

Goals: Domenic Alberga**, Taylor Cammarata, Luke Nogard (7)

Assists: Jalen Smereck (14)

Plus/Minus: Brandon Rumble (+2)

Penalty Minutes: Daniel Maggio** (47)

Power Play Goals: Several tied (2)

Shorthanded Goals: Patrick D'amico, Domenic Alberga** (1)

Shots: Darik Angeli (66)

Wins: Ty Reichenbach (9)

Save %: Brad Barone (0.896)

GAA: Brad Barone (3.08)

Power Play: 9th 16-for-87 (18.4%)

Penalty Kill: 16th, 16-on-73 (83.1%)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

About the Monarchs: Prior to Wednesday's game, the Monarchs received a boost from the AHL with the addition of goaltender Chris Driedger who turned aside 33 of 34 shots against Norfolk on Wednesday. Driedger appeared in six games for the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL) this season and has made three appearances with the NHL's Ottawa Senators from 2015-2017....Pavel Jenys also joined the team on Wednesday and collected two assists in his Monarchs debut....Forward Nic Pierog has posted at least one point in six of his last eight games (4g, 4a).

Monarchs Team Leaders

Points: Spencer Watson, Matt Marcinew (16)

Goals: Spencer Watson (10)

Assists: Matt Marcinew, David Kolomatis (11)

Plus/Minus: David Kolomatis, Craig Wyzsomirski (+6)

Penalty Minutes: Craig Wyzsomirski (23)

Power Play Goals: Spencer Watson (2)

Shorthanded Goals: Craig Wyzsomirski , David Kolomatis (1)

Shots: Matt Marcinew (60)

Wins: Cole Kehler (6)

Save %: Chris Driedger (.916)

GAA: Chris Driedger (3.35)

Power Play: 27th, 5-for-65 (7.7%)

Penalty Kill: 22nd, 13-on-69 (81.2%)

