Alex Adams Returns

December 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - December 7, 2018 - The Mariners have added to their defensive corps, signing Alex Adams to a contract ahead of their home game on Friday night against Adirondack. Adams will begin his second stint in Maine, after initially making the team out of training camp. The 25-year-old defenseman was playing in the SPHL with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

Adams got into one game with the Mariners on October 21st against Newfoundland. That was the first victory in franchise history, as the Mariners came from behind in the 3rd to beat the Growlers, 4-2. He was released on November 6th.

Adams is a native of Orangeville, Ontario and played the professionally in the 2017-18 season between the AIHL's Adelaide Adrenaline (Australia) and the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears. This, after three seasons at Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario. With Knoxville, had had 10 points in 14 games. He had 19 points in 20 games with the Adrenaline and played in the AIHL All-Star Game. After being released by the Mariners, Adams returned to Knoxville and was traded to Roanoke on November 18th.

Adams will wear #3 with the Mariners this time around.

The Mariners are home on Friday vs. Adirondack and Sunday vs. Worcester. Friday is another 1-2-3 Friday: $1 hotdogs, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Lights through the start of the 2nd period. Sunday is a 3:00 PM start and is "Night of Champions" presented by Spectrum Healthcare Partners. Fans are asked to bring non-perishable food donations to both games to benefit Preble Street. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling 207-775-3458.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.