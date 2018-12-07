Worcester Continues the Climb up North Division Standings After 3-1 Home Win over the Beast

December 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (10-10-3-0, 23pts) extended their season long point streak to five games with a 3-1 victory over the visiting Brampton Beast (10-10-2-1, 23pts) in front of 3,013 fans at the DCU Center on Friday evening. The Railers close out the weekend with a 3pm start on Sunday in Portland, ME vs. the Maine Mariners.

Nick Sorkin, Matty Gaudreau, and Barry Almeida all scored for Worcester while Evan Buitenhuis, making his second straight start, was strong making 32 saves in net for his 5th win of the season. Alex Vanier added three assists and was +3 as the Railers extended their point streak to a season high five games (4-0-1-0) with the win.

It was a slow start to the first period with a lot of whistles and not a lot of flow but the Railers turned the pressure on in the final five minutes. Nick Sorkin (1st) scored his first goal of the season on a rush after he sent a quick shot from the left slot past the blocker of goaltender Jake Paterson at 17:58 with Josh Holmstrom and Alex Vanier picking up assists to give Worcester a 1-0 advantage. Shots were 12-10 in favor of the Railers through 20 minutes of play.

Each team had nine shots on goal but neither team found the back of the net in the second period of play. Goaltender Evan Buitenhuis had 19 saves through 40 minutes of play as the Railers held a 1-0 lead into the second intermission.

Matty Gaudreau (5th) fired home a loose rebound with a great shot from the left circle to give Worcester a 2-0 lead at 10:45 of the third period as Nick Sorkin picked up the primary assist. The Beast would get back within a goal at 14:20 as Erik Bradford (6th) snapped a wicked shot from 40 feet on the rush top shelf to cut the Railers lead to 2-1. Barry Almeida (6th) would put the game away with a breakaway empty net tally at 18:57 as great work behind the Worcester cage by Mike Cornell and Alex Vanier to give Worcester the 3-1 home victory.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Alex Vanier (0-3-3, +3) 2nd star: Matty Gaudreau (GWG) 1st star: Nick Sorkin (1-1-2) .... final shots were 33-33.... Jake Paterson (3-6-0-1) made 30 saves on 32 shots for Brampton.... Evan Buitenhuis (5-4-2-0) made 32 saves on 33 shots for Worcester.... while Ryan Hubbard served as the emergency backup.... Worcester went 0-for-1 on the power play while Brampton went 0-for-3.... Tommy Kelley (inj), Tyler Mueller (inj), Kyle McKenzie (inj), Ivan Kosorenkov, Malcolm Gould (inj), and Yanick Turcotte did not dress for Worcester.... Jeff Kubiak and Mitch Gillam are currently on recall with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers... Tyler Barnes now has points in four straight games (3-4-7)....the Railers are in the middle of a stretch where they play six of seven on home ice...Worcester improves to 5-1-1-0 all-time vs. the Beast at the DCU Center...Boston Bruins forward Ryan Donato signed autographs before the game....the Railers moved back to .500 for the first time since Oct 27 when they were 3-3-0-0...Nick Sorkin fired a game high eight shots on goal.

What's on tap?

On Sunday, Dec 9 the Railers travel to Portland, ME to take on the Maine Mariners at 3pm. Live coverage begins at 2:35pm on 98.9FM NASH Icon. The Railers return home on Wednesday, Dec 12 for a 7pm start vs. the Manchester Monarchs. Score $5 off any ticket at the DCU Center Box Office with your Price Chopper Market 32 AdvantEdge Card.

The Railers Tavern, located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Nonna's (FRI, SAT, SUN) or Railers Tavern (MON-THU) or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

