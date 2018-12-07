Cyclones Make Trio of Moves

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have traded forward Adrian Carbonara to the Brampton Beast, in exchange for future considerations. Additionally, the Cyclones have placed defenseman Justin Lemcke on team suspension, as he has decided to pursue collegiate hockey opportunities in Canada.

A native of Maple, ON, Carbonara appeared in seven games with the Cyclones this season, recording a plus-1 on-ice rating along with 10 penalty minutes. Signed in the offseason, Carbonara is coming off of a solid junior career in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), spending time with the Barrie Colts, London Knights, and Niagara IceDogs. In 196 OHL games, Carbonara totaled 27 goals and 31 assists while racking up 297 minutes in penalties.

Lemcke skated in three games with Cincinnati, dishing out an assist in the process. The Cyclones acquired Lemcke from the Wichita Thunder prior to the start of the regular season, in exchange for Future Considerations. A native of Whitby, ON, Lemcke was signed this offseason by the Thunder following the completion of his junior hockey career. The 21-year-old spent four seasons in the OHL, including the last three as the captain of the Hamilton Bulldogs. He helped the Bulldogs to a Memorial Cup Championship last season, accounting for nine goals and 17 assists in 59 games. In 258 OHL games overall between the Bulldogs and Belleville Bulls, Lemcke was responsible for 30 goals and 75 assists along with 308 penalty minutes.

In a separate transaction, the Cyclones have signed forward Ben Johnson to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the remainder of the 2018-19 season. Hailing from Calumet, MI, Johnson was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the third round of the 2012 National Hockey League (NHL) Entry Draft, and has appeared in 74 games between the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder and Orlando Solar Bears, along with the American Hockey League's (AHL) Albany Devils. He accounted for 11 goals and 13 assists in that time. He enjoyed a successful junior hockey career with the OHL's Windsor Spitfires, accounting for 66 goals and 62 assists in 191 career games.

