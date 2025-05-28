Messi STUNNING Strike Continues Scoring Streak!

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Lionel Messi bags his 7th goal of the season!







Major League Soccer Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.