Matt Moulson Named Playing Captain for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic

December 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League announced today that Hershey Bears forward Matt Moulson has been selected as a playing captain for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, to be held on Jan. 26-27 in Ontario, California. The announcement was made by AHL President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews.

Moulson, 36, will represent the Bears and the Eastern Conference. The veteran winger is skating in his 14th professional season, and his first with the Bears, after signing an AHL contract with the club on Jul. 24. He has collected 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 28 games this season, serving as an alternate captain with the Chocolate and White. Moulson is tied for the team lead in power play goals, while his eight goals overall are second on the club, and his 16 points ranks third on the team.

Moulson has appeared in 983 professional games, with 650 coming in the NHL with Los Angeles, the New York Islanders, Buffalo, and Minnesota. He scored 30 or more goals in three consecutive seasons with the Islanders in 2009-12, and in his NHL career, he collected 369 points (173 goals, 193 assists). Moulson was a finalist for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 2012.

The North York, Ontario native has also appeared in 333 AHL games, scoring 284 points (128 goals, 156 assists). With his selection to the All-Star Classic, Moulson will return to California, where he skated the last two seasons with the Ontario Reign. He opened his career by playing three years with the Manchester Monarchs from 2006-09 before joining the New York Islanders.

Former Hershey forward Matthew Ford of the Grand Rapids Griffins was also selected as a fellow playing captain.

Captains for the American Hockey League All-Star teams are selected by the league president each year in recognition of their outstanding leadership and service. Moulson is the first Bear to be selected as a playing captain since Chris Bourque earned the honor in 2017.

Tickets for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, which includes admission to both the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Jan. 26, and the AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Jan. 27, are available now by visiting ontarioreign.com/allstar.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.