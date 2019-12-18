Jets Recall Appleton and Harkins from Manitoba
December 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled forwards Mason Appleton and Jansen Harkins from the Manitoba Moose. The Jets also announced that they have placed forwards Andrew Copp and Mathieu Perreault on injured reserve.
Appleton, 23, has played nine games for the Jets this season and has two penalty minutes. He has also played four games for the Moose and has one assist. The Green Bay, Wis. native made his NHL debut for Winnipeg in 2018-19 and posted 10 points (3G, 7A) and four PIMs in 36 games. He also saw action in 40 games for the Moose and had 32 points (15G, 17A). Appleton made his professional debut for Manitoba in 2017-18 when he won the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding rookie following a 66-point (22G, 44A) season.
Appleton was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round (168th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.
Harkins, 22, has played 30 games for the Moose this season. His 24 assists lead the American Hockey League, while his 31 points tops the Moose and is third in the AHL. The North Vancouver, B.C. native has already equalled his highest point total in a season in his fifth campaign with Manitoba and was the CCM/AHL Player of the Month for November 2019 after a 24-point (4G, 20A) month.
Harkins was drafted by the Jets in the second round (47th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.
Mason Appleton
Centre
Born Jan 15 1996 -- Green Bay, WI
Height 6.02 -- Weight 193 -- Shoots R
SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM
2014-15 Tri-City Storm USHL 54 12 28 40 84 -3 7 4 4 8 12
2015-16 Michigan State University Big-10 37 5 17 22 32 -30
2016-17 Michigan State University Big-10 35 12 19 31 37 -15
2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 76 22 44 66 57 14 2 0 1 1 2
2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 40 15 17 32 24 -5 -- -- -- -- --
2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 36 3 7 10 4 9 -- -- -- -- --
2019-20 Winnipeg Jets NHL 9 0 0 0 2 -1
2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 4 0 1 1 0 -4
NHL Totals 45 3 7 10 6
Jansen Harkins
Left Wing
Born May 23 1997 -- North Vancouver, BC
Height 6.02 -- Weight 195 -- Shoots L
SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM
2012-13 Prince George Cougars WHL 3 0 0 0 2 -3 -- -- -- -- --
2013-14 Prince George Cougars WHL 67 10 24 34 18 -9 -- -- -- -- --
2014-15 Prince George Cougars WHL 70 20 59 79 45 7 5 0 4 4 2
2015-16 Prince George Cougars WHL 69 24 33 57 51 -11 4 2 3 5 4
2015-16 Manitoba Moose AHL 6 1 2 3 2 1 -- -- -- -- --
2016-17 Prince George Cougars WHL 64 21 51 72 48 19 6 2 5 7 10
2016-17 Manitoba Moose AHL 4 2 2 4 4 3 -- -- -- -- --
2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 46 2 11 13 17 6 2 0 0 0 0
2017-18 Jacksonville Icemen ECHL 6 2 4 6 4 0 -- -- -- -- --
2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 70 15 16 31 37 -2 -- -- -- -- --
2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 30 7 24 31 28 4
