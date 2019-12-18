Comets Slip Past Sens

The Utica Comets slipped past the Belleville Senators 4-3 Wednesday night at CAA Arena.

Joey Daccord made 23 saves for Belleville as Vitaly Abramov (2) and Michael Carcone scored. Utica's Zack MacEwen Nikolay Goldobin, Reid Boucher and Kole Lind found the back of the net while Zane McIntyre turned away 30 shots.

MacEwen had the lone goal in the first period as he scored his fourth of the year on a backhander over Daccord's right pads after cutting in off of Carter Camper's pass.

The visitors doubled its lead 20 seconds into the second period through Goldobin on an odd-man rush before Belleville got on the board through Carcone's fourth of the season as the puck found his stick off of a fortunate bounce off a blocked pass by Cole Cassels at 1:53.

The two-goal lead was restored at 7:01 as Boucher too benefitted from a lucky bounce as Brogan Rafferty's shot was blocked on the power play and Boucher gathered the loose puck to fire it into a wide open net from the right faceoff circle. The goal was his 76th with the Comets, a new franchise record held previously by former Senator Darren Archibald.

Lind made it 4-1 at 16:00 as he put home a rebound out front after Daccord's left pad had denied Sven Baertschi on the power play.

Belleville cut the deficit to 4-2 at 8:38 of the third as after Abramov's shot was saved by McIntyre, he tried to swat the puck away but it hit his defenceman Guillaume Brisebois and bounced into the net.

Abramov's second of the night was much cleaner as he had a lot of net to fire into with 51.9 seconds left with Daccord pulled but the Sens never mustered another chance on goal as they narrowly fell to a North Division rival.

Rudolfs Balcers assisted on Abramov's second goal of the night to extend his franchise record point streak to 13 games.

Belleville is back in action Friday when they visit Syracuse. The Sens are back home Saturday against Toronto with less than 300 tickets remaining. Click here to purchase.

