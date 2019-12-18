Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Gerry Mayhew to Iowa

December 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forward Gerry Mayhew to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Mayhew, 26, has recorded two goals, a plus-2 rating and nine shots on goal in seven games with Minnesota this season. He scored a goal in his NHL debut on Oct. 15 at Toronto to become the eighth player in franchise history to score a goal in his first NHL game. Mayhew has tallied 20 points (14g, 6a) and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 22 games with Iowa this season including four game-winning goals (GWG), two power-play tallies (PPG) and two shorthanded goals (SHG). The 5-foot-10, 175-pound native of Wyandotte, Mich., leads the team in goals (T-3rd in the AHL), SHG and shots on goal (87) and ranks second in scoring.

Iowa plays at the Stockton Heat tonight at 9:00 p.m.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.