Coyotes Recall Gross; Assign Russo to Tucson
December 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled defenseman Jordan Gross from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The club has also assigned defenseman Robbie Russo to Tucson
The 24-year-old Gross has recorded 4-11-15 and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 26 games with Tucson this season. He has collected 9-33-42 and 32 PIM in 88 career games with the Roadrunners.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound native of Maple Grove, MN helped Notre Dame win the NCAA (B1G) conference championship and was named to the NCAA (Championship) All-Tournament Team in 2018, where he tallied 10-20-30 and 26 PIM in 40 games.
The 26-year-old Russo has registered 1-7-8 and 14 penalty minutes (PIM) in 23 games with the Roadrunners this season.
