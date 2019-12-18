Eagles Edge Moose, 5-3

December 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (14-16-0-0) were defeated 5-3 by the Colorado Eagles (12-10-2-1) on Tuesday night at Budweiser Events Center.

Just under three minutes into the first period, Jansen Harkins found space through two defenders and sent a shot on net however he rung it off the post. Midway through the frame, the Moose found the back of the net however the goal was called back on a high stick. With just over one minute remaining in the first, Igor Shvyrev scored for the Eagles to give Colorado the 1-0 advantage.

Just over a minute into the second period, Seth Griffith displayed some fancy footwork in front of the net and got the puck past Eagles goaltender Adam Werner to tie the game 1-1. With 5:26 gone in the frame, C.J. Suess found Logan Stanley's rebound on a power play opportunity and gave the Moose the 2-1 lead. Midway through the second frame, Colin Campbell scored for Colorado and tied the game 2-2. With 5:21 to go in the second, Skyler McKenzie capitalized on a one-timer on a Moose man advantage to give Manitoba the 3-2 lead. Just 47 seconds later, Shvyrev found the back of the net for the Eagles and tied up the game again 3-3. To close out the second, Kevin Connauton scored the eventual game-winning goal for the Eagles to give Colorado the 4-3 lead.

The Moose tested Werner with 16 shots in the third period however were unable to capitalize in the third period. Midway through the frame, Sheldon Dries added another goal the Eagles to make the final count 5-3 in Colorado's victory.

Quick Hits

C.J. Suess posted his first career AHL three-point performance (1G, 2A)

C.J. Suess is currently one a two-game goal and point streak (2G, 2A)

JC Lipon is currently on two game assist and point streak (1G, 4A)

Emile Poirier is currently one a two-game assist and point streak (1G, 2A)

Logan Stanley is currently on a two-game assist streak (2A) What's Next?

The Moose take on the Colorado Eagles on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. The matchup will be broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.