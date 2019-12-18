Amerks Come up Short in Binghamton
December 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Binghamton, NY) ... Looking to extend their win streak to four games, the Rochester Americans (18-5-2-2) were unable to find the offensive spark they needed on Wednesday, dropping a 2-1 decision to the intrastate rival Binghamton Devils (9-15-4-0) in the first of back-to-back meetings between the two teams at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. The loss was the first time in 10 meetings Rochester failed to come away with a point against Binghamton dating back to last season.
Despite the defeat, however, the Amerks maintain a three-point lead over the Toronto Marlies for first place in the AHL's North Division standings and have earned points in 15 of their last 17 games dating back to Nov. 1, showing a 13-2-1-1 record over that span. Additionally, Rochester has picked up points in 20 of the last 24 contests overall, going 16-4-2-2, while also earning 40 out of a possible 54 points through their first 27 contests of the season.
Rookie forward Brett Murray scored his fourth goal of the campaign near the end of the second period with Tyler Randell earning his first assist of the season. Forward Casey Mittelstadt, who was reassigned to Rochester on Sunday from the parent Buffalo Sabres, made his highly anticipated American Hockey League debut, registering two shots on goal. Goaltender Andrew Hammond (10-3-2) stopped 23 shots he faced but suffered the loss. Over his last 10 appearances, the veteran netminder shows a remarkable 7-2-1 record with four shutouts, a 1.40 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage.
Binghamton's leading point-getter, Ben Street, led the Devils to their second straight win as he collected his third consecutive two-point night with a pair of assists. Joey Anderson scored his eighth goal of the season while Ben Seney added the game-winning goal for his 12th on the year. Goaltender Cory Schneider (1-4-0) earned his first win of the campaign since being reassigned from New Jersey as he made 23 saves.
With the game scoreless near the end of the second period, it appeared the two clubs were going to go into final 20 minutes deadlocked at 0-0. However, the contest took a drastic turn all in a span of 1:53 late in the middle frame. After allowing the game's opening goal to Rochester, Binghamton responded by scoring twice in less than a minute before the period ended to take a 2-1 lead into the intermission.
On the first tally of the night, Jarrett Burton and Tyler Randell kept the puck below the left face-off dot of Binghamton's end. Randell stripped a Devils skater and took the puck towards the net before stopping atop the goal-mouth. As Murray entered the zone from a line change, the rookie forward accepted the pass from Randell and snapped a shot that glanced off the goal post and in with 3:07 left in the frame for his fourth of the season.
The Devils responded back immediately as Anderson redirected his eighth of the campaign 61 seconds later before Seney finished off a one-time feed out in-front of Hammond to give Binghamton a 2-1 lead at the 18:46 mark of the second period.
Much like the first period, neither team generated many scoring chances during the final 20 minutes of play, but the Amerks attempted one final push as they pulled Hammond in favor of extra attacker for the last 90 seconds. Rochester had a pair of shots during the 6-on-5 advantage, however, Schneider thwarted the Amerks' bid to force overtime and preserved the 2-1 victory for Binghamton.
The Amerks return home for their final two games leading up to the Christmas Break beginning on Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:05 p.m. with a rematch against the Devils at The Blue Cross Arena before hosting the Utica Comets on Saturday. Both games will be carried live on The Sports Leader AM 950/95.7 FM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV.
Goal Scorers
ROC: B. Murray (4)
BNG: J. Anderson (8), B. Seney (12)
Goaltenders
ROC: A. Hammond - 23/25 (L)
BNG: C. Schneider - 23/24 (W)
Shots
ROC: 24
BNG: 25
Special Teams
ROC: PP (0/0) | PK (1/1)
BNG: PP (0/1) | PK (0/0)
Three Stars
1. B. Seney (BNG)
2. J. Anderson (BNG)
3. C. Schneider (BNG)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2019
- Lagace Earns Shutout, P-Bruins Beat Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 6-0 - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Come up Short in Binghamton - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Lose to Bruins, Will Rematch on Friday - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bellows scores for fourth straight game; Ladd collects two goals in win - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Comets Slip Past Sens - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Wail on Hartford for 7-1 Blowout Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Devils Take Down Amerks, 2-1 - Binghamton Devils
- Checkers Give Wolf Pack a Long Night to Forget - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sound Tigers Steal 3-2 Victory over Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Boucher Breaks Record as Comets Topple Senators - Utica Comets
- Coyotes Assign Hill to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Lundestrom and Jones - San Diego Gulls
- Ryan Dmowski Returned to Maine - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Join the IceHogs this Weekend for Winter Hat Giveaway & Star Wars Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Jets Recall Appleton and Harkins from Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
- Moulson, Ford Named as 2020 AHL All-Star Captains - Ontario Reign
- Matt Moulson Named Playing Captain for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Hershey Bears
- Matt Moulson, Matthew Ford Named Playing Captains for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Ford Named Playing Captain for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Coyotes Recall Gross; Assign Russo to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Get Your Collectible Jedi Hammy Figure for Star Wars Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Seider and Veleno Head to World Junior Championship - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Gerry Mayhew to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Heat Look to Tame Wild Wednesday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Kole Sherwood to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Lajoie Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Byron, Gagne Join Reign - Ontario Reign
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Bears Weekly: Streaking Bears Prepare for Thunderbirds - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Comets, December 18 - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Clash with Crunch Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Shootout Loss Earns Gulls a Point - San Diego Gulls
- Eagles Edge Moose, 5-3 - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Recall Goaltender Eriksson Ek - San Diego Gulls
- Wild Second Period Sends Eagles to 5-3 Win over Moose - Colorado Eagles
- Rocket Register First Shootout Loss of the Season, Lose 3-2 to IceHogs - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.