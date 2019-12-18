Bears Weekly: Streaking Bears Prepare for Thunderbirds

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears are the hottest team in the AHL, entering this week having won six straight contests. The Bears remain unbeaten in the month of December, and the club has moved up to 3rd in the Atlantic Division with a 14-9-2-3 record. The club hosts Springfield for a pair of games this weekend ahead of the Christmas break.

In action last week, Hershey earned a 5-2 victory over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Dec. 14. The Bears got goals from five different players, and the Chocolate and White bolted out to a 3-1 first period lead thanks to goals from Brian Pinho, Mike Sgarbossa, and Philippe Maillet. Matt Moulson and Liam O'Brien added goals in the second period, and netminder Vitek Vanecek earned the win in goal with 24 saves. Hershey went 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

Hershey also claimed a victory last Sunday, topping Lehigh Valley, 3-1, at Giant Center. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Garrett Pilon, and Bobby Nardella scored, and Vanecek was superb in goal again, coming up with 29 saves. The win was Hershey's fifth versus Lehigh Valley, and for the Phantoms, it marked a 10th straight road loss away from the PPL Center.

UPCOMING GAMES:

-Saturday, Dec. 21 vs. Springfield, 7 p.m.

-Sunday, Dec. 22 vs. Springfield, 1 p.m.

-Saturday, Dec. 21 vs. Springfield, 7 p.m.

-Sunday, Dec. 22 vs. Springfield, 1 p.m.

Dietz & Watson Holiday Ham Shoot

WEEKLY PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, Dec. 18: 10:30 a.m., Giant Center

Thursday, Dec. 19: 10:30 a.m., Giant Center

Friday, Dec. 20: 10:30 a.m., Giant Center

Saturday, Dec. 21: 10 a.m., Morning Skate, Hersheypark Arena

*Practice schedule subject to change. Follow @TheHersheyBears on Twitter for updates.

#HersheyBearsCares

The Bears are committed to giving back to the local community. On Tuesday, four players visited the Penn State Children's Hospital.

Player Appearances

Upcoming appearances for select players include Dave & Buster's at the Capital City Mall on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 6-8 p.m. and Houlihan's on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 6-7 p.m. Visit Hershey Bears social media for more information.

STREAKING BEARS: The Bears are in the midst of the club's longest winning streak of the season with six straight victories. Both Mike Sgarbossa and Christian Djoos have a team-best seven points in the streak, while Vitek Vanecek is a perfect 4-0-0. The club's power play has scored in four straight games, and over the last six contests, the penalty kill is 31-for-34 (91.2%).

BOBBY ON BOARD: Defender Bobby Nardella scored his first professional goal in Sunday's win over Lehigh Valley. The rookie out of Notre Dame has points in three straight games, tallying one goal and two assists in that span. Despite missing time due to injuries, Nardella has been productive this season, posting six points (one goal, five assists) in just seven games. Half of his points have come on the power play, which is 4-for-10 (40%) since Nardella returned from injury on Dec. 7.

PINHO'S PACE: Second-year forward Brian Pinho collected three points on the weekend, including notching a goal and an assist Saturday in a contest he earned first star honors. He tallied an assist on Sunday, giving him 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 28 games this season. That stat line is the exact same mark that Pinho finished with last season in 73 games played. The former Providence College standout played in his 100th AHL game last Saturday.

VITEK ROLLING: Netminder Vitek Vanecek started in goal on back-to-back evenings for the second consecutive weekend, and once again, the native of the Czech Republic turned in a pair of victories. Vanecek has surrendered two or less goals in five straight games, and in seven of his last eight appearances. He's won four consecutive starts, recording a 1.00 goals against average, a .965 save percentage, and one shutout in that stretch.

BREAKING THE ICE: The Bears have scored first in seven of the past eight games. Hershey is 9-4-0-1 when they score the game's opening marker this season.

BEARS BITES: After notching two assists last Sunday, defender Christian Djoos is one point away from 100 in his AHL career...Mike Sgarbossa's 25 points rank 10th in the AHL while goaltender Vitek Vanecek's 2.30 goals against average is 9th in the league...Ten of Hershey's 12 power play goals this season have come at the Giant Center....Hershey hosts Springfield this weekend. The Thunderbirds handed Hershey its most lopsided loss this season, earning an 8-1 win over the Bears on Nov. 1 at the MassMutual Center.

