Bellows scores for fourth straight game; Ladd collects two goals in win
December 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Andrew Ladd scored twice and Kieffer Bellows extended his goal streak to four straight games on Wednesday, as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (11-15-3-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, earned a 3-2 win against the Syracuse Crunch (15-11-2-0) at Webster Bank Arena.
Travis St. Denis added two assists and Jared Coreau (4-7-1) made 18 saves in Bridgeport's first win against Syracuse this season (1-2-0-0).
The opening period flew by with a flurry of offensive opportunities for both teams, but it was Syracuse that struck first in the final five minutes. Gemel Smith collected a loose puck during a net-front scramble and forced a shot past Jared Coreau's left pad for his 10th goal of the year at the 15:58 mark.
Ladd responded with just over eight minutes gone in the second period and netted his sixth goal of the season to tie the game. Arnaud Durandeau entered the zone by charging down the left wing and Ladd cashed in with a forehand shot just inside the right post, beat Spencer Martin's blocker.
Dennis Yan put the Crunch back on top just 1:23 into the third as Dominic Masin dragged the puck into open space to set up a clean look from the slot. Masin got one Sound Tigers defensemen to slide by before he handed the puck to Yan, who deposited his sixth goal of the season.
Bridgeport's hottest player over the last nine games, Bellows knotted the contest at 2-2 about four and a half minutes later with his team-leading eighth tally. Colin McDonald guided a sharp-angle shot on net that was turned aside, but Bellows got to the big second chance and netted his seventh goal in nine games at 5:43.
Towards the late stages of regulation, the Sound Tigers earned their first lead thanks to Ladd's second of the night and his seventh of the season. St. Denis skated below the goal line and sent a pass to the doorstep, and with a great screen on Martin, Ladd pushed it home for his team-leading third game-winner this year.
A flurry of chances came from Syracuse in the final seconds, but the Sound Tigers held on to seal their sixth win at home (6-6-1-1). Bridgeport finished the night 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill, while outshooting Syracuse 41-20.
The contest also included one tilt when Jeff Kubiak and Ross Colton dropped the gloves at 3:45 of the second period.
Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers return to the road on Friday for a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Springfield Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center. Fans can follow all of the live action via the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.
Sound Tigers season tickets and flex plans are on sale now for the 2019-20 campaign, offering the greatest savings and ultimate flexibility of all ticket packages. Pick between a full-season, 20-game, or 10-game plan and you'll also be entitled to exclusive benefits, including the ticket holder exchange policy. Lock in your seats today by contacting Brad Dworin at 203-345-4813 or via brad.dworin@harboryardse.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2019
- Lagace Earns Shutout, P-Bruins Beat Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 6-0 - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Come up Short in Binghamton - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Lose to Bruins, Will Rematch on Friday - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bellows scores for fourth straight game; Ladd collects two goals in win - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Comets Slip Past Sens - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Wail on Hartford for 7-1 Blowout Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Devils Take Down Amerks, 2-1 - Binghamton Devils
- Checkers Give Wolf Pack a Long Night to Forget - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sound Tigers Steal 3-2 Victory over Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Boucher Breaks Record as Comets Topple Senators - Utica Comets
- Coyotes Assign Hill to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Lundestrom and Jones - San Diego Gulls
- Ryan Dmowski Returned to Maine - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Join the IceHogs this Weekend for Winter Hat Giveaway & Star Wars Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Jets Recall Appleton and Harkins from Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
- Moulson, Ford Named as 2020 AHL All-Star Captains - Ontario Reign
- Matt Moulson Named Playing Captain for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Hershey Bears
- Matt Moulson, Matthew Ford Named Playing Captains for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Ford Named Playing Captain for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Coyotes Recall Gross; Assign Russo to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Get Your Collectible Jedi Hammy Figure for Star Wars Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Seider and Veleno Head to World Junior Championship - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Gerry Mayhew to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Heat Look to Tame Wild Wednesday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Kole Sherwood to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Lajoie Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Byron, Gagne Join Reign - Ontario Reign
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Bears Weekly: Streaking Bears Prepare for Thunderbirds - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Comets, December 18 - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Clash with Crunch Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Shootout Loss Earns Gulls a Point - San Diego Gulls
- Eagles Edge Moose, 5-3 - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Recall Goaltender Eriksson Ek - San Diego Gulls
- Wild Second Period Sends Eagles to 5-3 Win over Moose - Colorado Eagles
- Rocket Register First Shootout Loss of the Season, Lose 3-2 to IceHogs - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.