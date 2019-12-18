Join the IceHogs this Weekend for Winter Hat Giveaway & Star Wars Night

December 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs return to the BMO Harris Bank Center this weekend for a two-game home set against the Texas Stars and Cleveland Monsters. Friday's contest features a winter hat giveaway, courtesy of Pepsi, and Saturday is Star Wars Night with appearances from your favorite Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion.

FRIDAY, DEC. 20 VS. TEXAS STARS

Time: Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Winter Hat Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans in attendance Friday will receive a free gray IceHogs winter hat, courtesy of Pepsi.

$2 Bud Light: Bud Light cans will be available for purchase for just $2 through the end of second intermission during Friday's game. The $2 beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse.

SATURDAY, DEC. 21 VS. CLEVELAND MONSTERS

Time: Puck drop is at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Star Wars Night: Meet some of your favorite Star Wars characters at the game Saturday as the 501st Legion descends upon the BMO. Saturday's game will also feature Star Wars-themed contests during intermission and Star Wars trivia with the IceHogs players.

Fans can also pick up a collectible Jedi Hammy vinyl figure by purchasing the Padawan Hammy Ticket Package. Packages begin at just $30 and can be purchased online HERE. The Jedi Hammy figure will also be available at Oink Outfitters during Saturday's game for $15.

PLEASE NOTE: To receive a Jedi Hammy figure, you must purchase tickets through the above ticket link or buy the figure separately at Oink Outfitters on Star Wars Night for $15. Tickets purchased through the Box Office or Ticketmaster will not include the Jedi Hammy figure.

Hogs & Hops: Fans can purchase one upper end zone ticket and two drink tickets redeemable for soda, water or beer for just $22. To redeem drink tickets for beer (Budweiser or Bud Light), visit River City, Blue Flame Grill or Goose Island Deck on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.