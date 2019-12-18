American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that San Antonio Rampage forward Jordan Nolan has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a spearing incident in a game at Chicago on Dec. 17.

Nolan will miss San Antonio's game tonight (Dec. 18) at Milwaukee.

