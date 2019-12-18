Ryan Dmowski Returned to Maine
December 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has returned forward Ryan Dmowski to its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.
Dmowski, a rookie out of U.-Mass-Lowell, has seen action in ten games with the Wolf Pack this season, going scoreless and +1, with 20 shots on goal. In six ECHL games with the Mariners, Dmowski has one goal and four assists for five points, as well as eight penalty minutes.
Dmowski was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack April 4, 2019.
The Wolf Pack are in Charlotte, NC tonight to take on the Checkers, with faceoff at 7:00 PM. The next home outing for the Wolf Pack is their last action before Christmas, a battle with the Providence Bruins this Saturday, December 21. That game also faces off at 7:00.
Tickets for all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.
To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
