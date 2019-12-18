Ryan Dmowski Returned to Maine

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has returned forward Ryan Dmowski to its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.

Dmowski, a rookie out of U.-Mass-Lowell, has seen action in ten games with the Wolf Pack this season, going scoreless and +1, with 20 shots on goal. In six ECHL games with the Mariners, Dmowski has one goal and four assists for five points, as well as eight penalty minutes.

Dmowski was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack April 4, 2019.

