Anaheim Ducks Recall Lundestrom and Jones
December 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Isac Lundestrom and left wing Max Jones from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Lundestrom, 20 (11/6/99), has posted a +2 rating in three games with the Ducks this season. The 6-0, 187-pound center has appeared in 18 career NHL games with Anaheim, collecting two assists with a +1 rating. Selected in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Lundestrom registered 2-7=9 points in 21 games with the Gulls this season. At the time of his recall, Lundestrom ranked second among San Diego leaders in game-winning goals (2).
Jones, 21 (2/17/98), has picked up three goals, two assists and 10 penalty minutes (PIM) in 23 games with the Ducks this season. Since making his NHL debut with Anaheim last season, Jones has registered 5-5=10 points with 24 PIM in 53 career NHL games. Selected by Anaheim in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Jones scored one goal and recorded 21 PIM in six games with the Gulls in 2019-20.
