Gulls Recall Goaltender Eriksson Ek

December 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Eriksson Ek, 20 (6/22/99), went 3-8-0 in 11 appearances with Tulsa. Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Eriksson Ek spent 2018-19 with BIK Karlskoga, posting a 7-8-1 record with a 2.77 goals-against average (GAA) and .901 save percentage (SV%) in 16 Swedish Allsvenskan league games, the second highest league in the Swedish system.

The 6-3 198-pound native of Karlstad, Sweden posted a 12-12-2 record in 27 career Allsvenskan games with BIK Karlskoga from 2017-19.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.