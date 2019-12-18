Gulls Recall Goaltender Eriksson Ek
December 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.
Eriksson Ek, 20 (6/22/99), went 3-8-0 in 11 appearances with Tulsa. Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Eriksson Ek spent 2018-19 with BIK Karlskoga, posting a 7-8-1 record with a 2.77 goals-against average (GAA) and .901 save percentage (SV%) in 16 Swedish Allsvenskan league games, the second highest league in the Swedish system.
The 6-3 198-pound native of Karlstad, Sweden posted a 12-12-2 record in 27 career Allsvenskan games with BIK Karlskoga from 2017-19.
