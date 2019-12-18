Rocket Register First Shootout Loss of the Season, Lose 3-2 to IceHogs

December 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - The Rockford IceHogs climbed back from a 2-0 deficit and ruined the Rocket's perfect shootout record with a 3-2 victory at Place Bell on Tuesday night. Prior to the game, Laval maintained a 5-0 record in the SO.

Charles Hudon registered his seventh goal in six games and leads all Rocket players in goals (12) and powerplay goals (8). William Pelletier played his first game with the Rocket since signing with the team in July. Three of the four goals were scored on special teams, including two shorthanded goals.

The Rocket jumped to a 2-0 lead in the opening frame, leading 16-3 in shots. On the powerplay, Charles Hudon sent a laser past netminder Collin Delia from the right faceoff circle. Xavier Ouellet and Jake Evans earned assists on the goal. Evans notched his 12th helper of the season and is tied for first place in that category with the Rocket.

Registering Laval's sixth shorthanded goal of the season, Alexandre Alain doubled the team's lead after accepting a perfect cross-ice pass from Josh Brook before falling to one knee and sending a snipe past Delia.

In the second period, Joseph Cramarossa found himself on a breakaway during the IceHogs' penalty kill to cut the Rocket's lead by one. Dmitry Osipov notched his first career AHL goal to tie the game. After a scoreless overtime period and five rounds of shootout, Anton Wedin gave the visitors a 3-2 victory.

"We are all trying to play our best, we are not finding excuses. Our team works hard, and we can win some games. I think we got scared at the end of the game and that is why they were able to come back," said Pelletier after his first game since coming back from an injury.

Marqueurs/Scorers

LAV: Hudon (Ouellet, Evans) | Alain (Brook)

RFD: Cramarossa | Osipov (Holm, Quenneville)

Unités spéciales/Special teams

LAV | AN/PP: 1/6 | IN/PK: 6/6

RFD | AN/PP: 0/6 | IN/PK: 5/6

Gardiens/Goaltenders

LAV: Kinkaid (20/22) |RFD: Delia (31/33)

Trois étoiles/Three stars

1. Kurashev - RFD 2. Cox - LAV 3. Leskinen - LAV

