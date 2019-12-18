Rocket Register First Shootout Loss of the Season, Lose 3-2 to IceHogs
December 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - The Rockford IceHogs climbed back from a 2-0 deficit and ruined the Rocket's perfect shootout record with a 3-2 victory at Place Bell on Tuesday night. Prior to the game, Laval maintained a 5-0 record in the SO.
Charles Hudon registered his seventh goal in six games and leads all Rocket players in goals (12) and powerplay goals (8). William Pelletier played his first game with the Rocket since signing with the team in July. Three of the four goals were scored on special teams, including two shorthanded goals.
The Rocket jumped to a 2-0 lead in the opening frame, leading 16-3 in shots. On the powerplay, Charles Hudon sent a laser past netminder Collin Delia from the right faceoff circle. Xavier Ouellet and Jake Evans earned assists on the goal. Evans notched his 12th helper of the season and is tied for first place in that category with the Rocket.
Registering Laval's sixth shorthanded goal of the season, Alexandre Alain doubled the team's lead after accepting a perfect cross-ice pass from Josh Brook before falling to one knee and sending a snipe past Delia.
In the second period, Joseph Cramarossa found himself on a breakaway during the IceHogs' penalty kill to cut the Rocket's lead by one. Dmitry Osipov notched his first career AHL goal to tie the game. After a scoreless overtime period and five rounds of shootout, Anton Wedin gave the visitors a 3-2 victory.
"We are all trying to play our best, we are not finding excuses. Our team works hard, and we can win some games. I think we got scared at the end of the game and that is why they were able to come back," said Pelletier after his first game since coming back from an injury.
Marqueurs/Scorers
LAV: Hudon (Ouellet, Evans) | Alain (Brook)
RFD: Cramarossa | Osipov (Holm, Quenneville)
Unités spéciales/Special teams
LAV | AN/PP: 1/6 | IN/PK: 6/6
RFD | AN/PP: 0/6 | IN/PK: 5/6
Gardiens/Goaltenders
LAV: Kinkaid (20/22) |RFD: Delia (31/33)
Trois étoiles/Three stars
1. Kurashev - RFD 2. Cox - LAV 3. Leskinen - LAV
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2019
- Shootout Loss Earns Gulls a Point - San Diego Gulls
- Eagles Edge Moose, 5-3 - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Recall Goaltender Eriksson Ek - San Diego Gulls
- Wild Second Period Sends Eagles to 5-3 Win over Moose - Colorado Eagles
- Rocket Register First Shootout Loss of the Season, Lose 3-2 to IceHogs - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Laval Rocket Stories
- Rocket Register First Shootout Loss of the Season, Lose 3-2 to IceHogs
- Rocket Shutout 5-0 by the Rochester Americans
- Rochester Steals Two Points in 3-2 Victory over the Rocket
- Rocket Capture Thrilling 3-2 Shootout Win over Monsters after Seven Rounds of Shootout
- Rocket Overcome Two-Goal Deficit, Score Three Unanswered Goals in a 4-3 Victory over the T-Birds